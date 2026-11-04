IEC Opens Theft Case After Unused Ballot Papers Stolen at eThekwini Voting Station

Unmarked and unused ballot papers were stolen from a voting station at Mnyameni Secondary School in Kwanyuswa, eThekwini, with staff removed and a police case opened. More than 3.5 million people had voted by 10am.

Unmarked and unused ballot papers were stolen from a voting station at Mnyameni Secondary School in Kwanyusva, Botha's Hill, outside Durban, the Electoral Commission of South Africa said on Wednesday.

The station is used to validate ballot papers. IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said the station had sufficient materials to continue operating, apart from the voters' roll. The IEC did not specify how many ballots were stolen or confirm whether the roll had since been reprinted. At one voting station in ward 2 in eThekwini, unmarked and unused ballots were stolen from the voting station that is used to validate the ballots, Sheburi said.

Also read KZN IEC Investigates Voting Equipment Theft Amid Special Voting Start

Stolen Ballots Can Be Detected

He said there were 20 voting stations in the ward and that measures had been put in place to identify the stolen ballot papers should they surface at any of the stations. He said the stolen ballots could not be used without being detected, as every ballot had to be stamped on the back, and the stolen stamp could be told apart from the ones being used on election day.

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We have put in measures to ensure that should those ballots surface at any of those voting stations, we will be able to identify them, because it is a requirement that a ballot must be validated by a stamp at the back, Sheburi said. And if the stamp that was stolen together with those ballots is used, it is distinguishable from the stamps that are used on election day because it was allocated only for use for special voting days.

A case has been opened with the SAPS and our staff have been relieved of their duty for their dereliction at that voting station, he said. It is the second theft of election material in KwaZulu-Natal this week, after empty ballot boxes and stationery were stolen from the Amahlongwa Community Hall in Umdoni during special voting on Monday. There are 5,028 voting stations in KZN where 6,022,350 people registered to vote.

Logistical Problems Delay Openings

Logistical problems delayed the opening of 50 voting stations in Ndwedwe on Wednesday. Another three stations in Umzumbe experienced delays because roads were inaccessible but were assisted by the police to open the stations. By the close of special voting on Tuesday, 234,297 of the province's 362,878 approved special voters had cast their ballots, a turnout the IEC put at 65%. That included 110,767 votes cast through home visits and 123,530 at voting stations.

The commission says the special votes have been securely stored and will be counted with election-day ballots after voting closes. Sheburi also said that more than 3.5 million people had voted by 10am, three hours after voting stations opened. Gauteng, which has 6.6 million people on its certified voters' roll, led with 895,384 votes, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 623,380, the Western Cape with 461,264 and the Eastern Cape with 431,123.

Limpopo recorded 366,378 votes, Mpumalanga 252,859, North West 204,736, the Free State 195,537 and the Northern Cape 93,030. That is about 12% of the 29.2 million registered voters, on top of the 1,425,942 special votes cast on Monday and Tuesday. A few voting stations opened by nine due to localised protests and access challenges due to inclement weather, he said. We confirm that by nine o'clock all stations were operating.

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New Scanners Speed Up Voting

He said the commission had added handheld barcode scanners to its voter management devices, which had helped speed up the processing of voters and keep queues moving. The commission is particularly encouraged by those voters who made their way to stations early in the morning to avoid the last hour rushes in the afternoon, Mamabolo said.

A voter who comes to a voting station in party regalia and only conducts one political activity, which is to mark a ballot and leave the voting station, is permitted to do so, he said. However, political party agents as well as candidates may not wear party regalia in the boundaries of a voting station.

Voters Receive Three Ballots

Sheburi said voters in most municipalities would receive three ballots: a grey one for their ward councillor, a green one for a party on the local council and a yellow one for a party on the district council. Voters in the eight metros receive two ballots, one for the ward and one for a party on the metro council.

Each voting station also has universal ballot templates, developed with Blind SA, to allow visually impaired voters to mark their ballots on their own and in secret. Voters can call the contact centre on 0800 11 8000. Voting stations are scheduled to close at 9pm on Wednesday. The special votes have been securely stored and will be counted with election-day ballots after voting closes.