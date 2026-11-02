IEC says special voting day one concluded with all stations operational after delays

The IEC says the first day of special voting concluded at 5pm with all affected stations opening after delivery delays. More than 2.6 million voters are approved to cast special votes on November 2 and 3.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says the first day of special voting concluded at 5pm with all voting stations eventually opening and operating after earlier delivery delays.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo confirmed the figures during a media briefing on Monday evening. He said stations affected by delivery delays were resolved, allowing all affected sites to open and operate. We are pleased to announce that subsequently, all affected voting stations opened and remained operational, Mamabolo said. He added that the disruptions had been addressed and the commission was satisfied with the day's overall performance.

Also read LockDown IT secures SA’s 2026 Local Government Elections

The first day of Special Voting concluded at 5pm and the Commission is satisfied that the day's proceedings creates a solid basis for improved performance on day two of special votes and on election day, Mamabolo said. Earlier on Monday, the Electoral Commission confirmed that 99 percent of voting stations opened across the country, with only a few experiencing delays in parts of Cape Town.

Advertisement

Cape Town Voting Station Delays Addressed

Briefing the media in Midrand in Johannesburg, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Shiburi said efforts were continuing to ensure that all voting stations were fully operational. Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Electoral Matters Masego Sheburi said the commission was working to address the delays in the City of Cape Town. By 10am, only 10 of the 116 wards in parts of Cape Town were open.

Only 10 out of 116 voting stations were opened in the city by 10h30 that morning. The commission said all voting stations would remain operational until 17:00 to allow approved special voters to cast their ballots. More than 2.6 million South Africans are approved to cast special votes on November 2 and 3. The IEC has deployed 127,000 officials and warned against intimidation ahead of Wednesday's election.

Voters Urged To Protect Ballot Secrecy

The commission thanked voters, political parties, candidates and election personnel for their cooperation, particularly officials who staffed voting stations and conducted home visits to assist eligible voters. With special voting continuing on Tuesday, the commission urged all approved voters who have not yet cast their ballots to use the remaining opportunity. Mamabolo stressed the importance of protecting ballot secrecy and maintaining order. He warned voters against photographing marked ballot papers, an activity strictly prohibited at voting stations.

The commission urged everyone to respect fellow voters and avoid disrupting proceedings as the special voting process moves into its second day. The IEC also confirmed that a presiding officer died after collapsing at a voting station as special voting began on Monday. Another election official was injured in KwaZulu-Natal. The commission is also investigating after three ballot boxes and voting equipment were stolen during an overnight break-in at a KwaZulu-Natal voting station.