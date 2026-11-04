IEC Reports 1.3 Million Special Votes and Details Counting Process Amid Security Incidents

The IEC says 1.3 million special votes were cast by midday Tuesday and outlines the counting and verification process, while reporting security incidents involving MK Party supporters and impersonators.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) says 1.3 million special votes had been cast by midday Tuesday, with 917,000 at voting stations and 421,000 through home visits.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission had done everything in line with its mandate to ensure the country was ready for the election. He said this included preparing political parties, registering candidates and printing ballot papers. Now we wait for South Africans to play their role tomorrow. At 07:00 we are ready to welcome all South Africans, Mamabolo said.

Also read IEC Reports 1.4 Million Special Votes Cast as Fraud Claims and Security Incidents Emerge

Security Issues at Warehouses

Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reported that MK Party supporters allegedly attempted to illegally enter IEC warehouses in Richmond, Umkhambathini and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. The warehouses were storing voting materials. The SAPS intervened and the crowd was dispersed. No material was tampered with or compromised, said Ntombifuthi Masinga, the IEC KZN provincial electoral officer.

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Sheburi also reported an incident in the Eastern Cape in which people tried to impersonate IEC officials and attempted to collect election material at a police station in Ngcobo. He said the IEC was taking the necessary legal steps to bring the identified people and political parties to account. The commission urged political parties to adhere to the code of conduct and avoid prohibited actions.

With voting in Wednesday's election drawing to a close, Mamabolo outlined the processes that follow, from counting ballots at voting stations to verification and the eventual announcement of results. All ballot papers are counted at the voting station where they are cast, in the presence of party agents, independent candidate agents and accredited observers. Sealed ballot boxes are opened and ballot papers checked for the IEC's security stamp before being sorted and counted according to the different electoral contests.

Ballot Counting Process

These contests include the proportional representation ballot, the ward candidate ballot and, where applicable, the district council PR ballot. After the count, results for each contest are reconciled against the number of ballot papers received, issued, unused, spoilt and counted at each voting station. Results slips are completed in duplicate, signed by the presiding officer and countersigned by political party agents. The signed slips are displayed at the voting station once counting and tallying are completed.

Party agents are allowed to photograph the signed results slips. The results are scanned and captured at the local IEC office for verification and independent external auditing. The commission said its results operations centres would provide political parties, independent candidates, observers and the media with an opportunity to monitor the capturing, verification and processing of results. Mamabolo said this was intended to strengthen transparency and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

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Once counting, capturing and verification have been completed and outstanding queries resolved, the IEC will declare the final results and announce the allocation of seats in municipal councils within the prescribed seven days. The IEC thanked political parties and independent candidates for their participation and engagement throughout the process. Mamabolo singled out the National Political Liaison Committee, provincial political liaison committees and local political liaison committees, saying these structures had provided platforms for consultation and resolving issues during the elections.

Final Results and Stakeholder Thanks

The commission expressed its appreciation to voters, election officials, security agencies, observers, the media and other stakeholders who contributed to the elections. With voting concluding at 9pm, attention turns to the counting and verification process as South Africans await the results that will determine the composition of municipal councils across the country.