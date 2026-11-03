IEC Reports 34 Misinformation Complaints and Multiple Arrests During Local Elections

South Africa's Electoral Commission reports 34 misinformation complaints, rising misconduct by party supporters, and several arrests as special voting continues until November 5.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has recorded 34 complaints of misinformation and disinformation through its Real411 platform while warning political parties against spreading unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that threaten the integrity of the local government elections.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission's information integrity hub had identified increasing attempts to undermine confidence in the electoral process, particularly through social media platforms. He was speaking during an IEC media briefing at the election house in Centurion.

Also read IEC reports theft of election materials and presiding officer death during special voting

Mamabolo said unsubstantiated election fraud pronouncements by some political parties have led to supporters posting videos of presiding officers and staff transferring special vote ballots after home visits and carrying boxes and bags into the main ballot box at the voting station. He said the videos were shared without context alongside claims that something untoward was under way.

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IEC Urges Parties to Follow Electoral Code

The commission appealed to political parties to avoid making inflammatory remarks about the standard operating procedures regarding the voting process and the handling of election materials. Mamabolo urged political parties and candidates to comply with the electoral code of conduct and refrain from prohibited conduct as prescribed in the Municipal Electoral Act.

He said parties that identify irregularities involving election officials should use established reporting channels instead of making allegations on social media, adding that the commission has already swiftly acted on officials who fell short of carrying out their duties. On the Real411 platform, Mamabolo said the 34 registered complaints comprise misinformation and disinformation, incitement to violence, hate speech and harassment.

The most dominant platforms used are X at 58.8%, followed by TikTok at 23.5%, with Facebook and WhatsApp accounting for 8.8% of the complaints received. He said the commission had been alerting citizens to social media posts containing false information and publishing factual information on its own platforms. Some misleading posts had been escalated to social media companies for possible remedial action.

He urged citizens not to take such posts at face value but to check the context and veracity before sharing, and to report false or misleading content, including AI-generated material, to real411.org.za. Beyond misinformation, Mamabolo said the commission had noted a sharp increase in incidents of prohibited conduct and criminal behaviour involving some political party supporters. These include intimidation of election officials, disruption of voting processes, and tampering with election materials.

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Incidents of Prohibited Conduct Rise

In Mpumalanga, a candidate contesting ward 30 in the Phake Rankahile voting district allegedly stormed a voting station and damaged electoral materials. Police have since arrested the candidate. In KwaZulu-Natal, Mamabolo said MK Party supporters had allegedly stormed the IEC's Dassenhoek Library satellite warehouse, where election materials were being stored, and held election officials hostage. Public order police were called in to disperse the group and secure both the officials and election materials.

Fortunately, the group left peacefully after engagement with the South African Police Service, he said. He said there had been similar attempts by MK Party supporters to unlawfully enter IEC election material storage facilities in Richmond, uMkhambathini, Pietermaritzburg and eThekwini. In the Eastern Cape, two people allegedly attempted to gain access to election materials by pretending to be IEC officials collecting supplies for voting stations.

Mamabolo said the pair failed to gain access and were potentially identified as members of the Incoboyethu Civic Organisation. One of the alleged impersonators, who is a proportional representation councillor candidate for the same organisation, has since been arrested. Mamabolo said the conduct cannot be justified nor allowed to impair the country's electoral process, and the commission is taking the necessary legal steps to bring the identified individuals and political parties to account.

Special Voting Operations Continue

Meanwhile, the IEC said special voting operations, including home visits and voting at designated stations, would continue until November 5. Mamabolo said the commission had recorded approximately 970,000 station-based special votes and 421,000 home visits.