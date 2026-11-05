IEC says over 60 percent of local election results captured, final results expected by weekend

The IEC says more than 60 percent of results from the 2026 local government elections had been captured by 5pm on Thursday, with the collation process expected to finish by the weekend.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says more than 60 percent of results from the 2026 local government elections had been captured by 5pm on Thursday.

The commission expects the results collation process to be concluded by the weekend. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said approximately 40,202 result slips had been scanned by that time. A further 2,238 result slips had undergone independent auditing as part of the commission's verification and quality assurance processes. Moepya spoke during a media briefing at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on Thursday evening.

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Vote Counting Largely Concluded Across Country

Vote counting had largely concluded and the collation of results continued. The update follows the conclusion of voting across the country after special voting on Monday and Tuesday, and general voting on Wednesday, November 4. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said results from 18 municipalities had been concluded by 9am. He said 22,983 of the 66,073 expected results slips had been captured, representing 34.8 percent of the total.

Mamabolo said a further 23,444 results slips, or 35.5 percent, had been scanned into the results system. About 16,791 slips, representing approximately 25 percent, had undergone independent auditing. He said the Commission had made faster progress than during the 2021 local government elections. At the same stage in that election, only seven municipalities had completed the process.

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He attributed the progress to improvements in the results-capturing process, despite longer ballot papers, more contestants and higher expected voter participation. By 5pm on Thursday, the Northern Cape had the highest capture rate at 87 percent. The Western Cape followed at 69 percent, the Free State at 64 percent and the Eastern Cape at 60 percent. Mpumalanga had captured 52 percent of its results, while KwaZulu-Natal stood at 37 percent.

The North West and Gauteng were both at 35 percent, while Limpopo had captured 23 percent of its results. At municipal level, 65 of the country's 215 municipalities had completed the capturing, scanning, auditing and exception processes. That represents approximately 31 percent. Moepya provided a provincial breakdown of municipal completion rates, excluding district councils in the Eastern Cape.

Municipal Completion Rates Vary By Province

In the Eastern Cape, nine of 33 municipalities had completed the process, representing 37 percent. In the Free State, seven of 19 municipalities had completed it, also representing 37 percent. KwaZulu-Natal had completed the process in six of its 44 municipalities, representing 14 percent. Limpopo had completed one of its 22 municipalities, or 5 percent.

In Mpumalanga, five of 17 municipalities had completed the process, representing 29 percent. In the North West, two of 18 municipalities had completed it, representing 11 percent. The Northern Cape had completed the process in 21 of its 26 municipalities, representing 81 percent. The Western Cape had completed 14 of its 25 municipalities, representing 56 percent.

Moepya cautioned that the figures remained provisional until all objections material to an election had been finalised. He said the commission wanted to prevent confusion when preliminary results changed during the collation process.

"We in fact are issuing that caution as I speak," he said. "The Commission remains committed to finalising the results as expeditiously as possible, while ensuring that all prescribed verification and quality assurance processes are rigorously followed to safeguard the accuracy, transparency and integrity of these results. " He reiterated that the results collation process was expected to be concluded by the weekend.

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The IEC urged political parties, independent candidates, the media and members of the public to exercise caution when interpreting partial results and to rely on officially verified results published by the commission. Moepya also provided an update on complaints logged through the commission's enhanced issue tracker, which was introduced ahead of the 2026 local government elections. He said the system was one of the innovations introduced to improve the management of issues affecting the electoral process.

Enhanced Issue Tracker Resolves Over 1000 Cases

"This mechanism is for contestants and electoral staff to report all issues that could impair the election process. All the issues that are raised are raised there, and the responses are submitted," he said. The enhanced issue tracker forms part of the IEC's virtual results operations centre, a platform that provides remote access to the commission's electoral operational systems. Moepya said the system had helped resolve more than 1,000 cases logged since the commencement of special voting on Monday.

Moepya also sought to clarify reports suggesting that a significant portion of the vote-counting process was still under way. He said most, if not all, counting had been completed, and that the commission was now focused on collating and capturing results into its system.

"I saw a little scroller saying we have counted about 40%. Most of the counting, if not all of it, is completed," he said.

"If there's any counting that is taking place, those are issues that the Commission is dealing with and having to make decisions on. What we are doing, you know, is the process of collating and capturing those results into the results system. It's not like 60% of the country continuing to count.

IEC Warns Against Spreading Unverified Information

" The IEC said the results process includes several quality assurance measures, including double-blind capturing, scanning of results slips and independent auditing of the entire population of results slips. Mamabolo emphasised that votes are counted at the voting stations where they were cast, in the presence of party agents and accredited observers. The Commission also urged political parties, independent candidates and their supporters to remain patient while the process unfolds.

It warned against spreading unverified information or disinformation about election results, saying this could fuel tensions, violence and damage to property. The commission called on all stakeholders to continue observing election regulations governing the results process and to avoid spreading disinformation about the results.