IEC Reports 18 Percent of Votes Captured and 12 Percent Audited in South Africa Local Elections

The IEC says 18 percent of results have been captured and 12 percent audited, with the MK Party leading early KwaZulu-Natal results and final national results expected Sunday.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says 18 percent of results have been captured and 12 percent have been audited in the 2026 local government elections, with 656 of KwaZulu-Natal's 5,028 voting districts completed by 9am on Thursday.

The commission said about 11,000 of the expected 66,000 individual results had been finalised, and more results are expected as counting continues. In early KwaZulu-Natal results, the MK Party was leading with 32.60 percent of the vote by 9am on Thursday, followed by the ANC at 24.38 percent. The IFP was in third place with 21.84 percent, followed by the DA at 12.02 percent and the EFF at 1.83 percent.

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IEC Auditing Election Results

Results for eThekwini had not yet been displayed on the provincial results board. IEC KwaZulu-Natal provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said 18 percent of the results had been captured, while 12 percent had undergone auditing. She said the auditing process was essential to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the results. Auditing is critical to our results capturing process to confirm that what we have in our system matches what came out of the voting station, Masinga said.

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Results that have not been audited will not appear on the results board. Masinga said the commission was pleased with voter turnout in the province, which had exceeded the national average. We would like to thank voters in KwaZulu-Natal who came out in their numbers, she said. We would have hoped we would not exceed the 50 percent.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya commended election officials and described the election as largely trouble-free. He said the overall performance of election officials deserves recognition despite operational challenges. Those challenges included the theft of a security stamp and unmarked ballots in KwaZulu-Natal, and a last-minute dash to print election material that left 40 wards in Cape Town not fully ready on Monday. Moepya said the counting is still in the early stages.

Objections and Final Results

Political parties and independent candidates have until 5pm on Friday to lodge objections in terms of Section 65 of the Electoral Act. Masinga said the final election results were expected to be announced on Sunday, after the commission had dealt with all objections lodged. The IEC said it is making good progress with the counting of votes.

So far, 18 percent of voting districts had been completed at the time of the briefing, with the commission expecting more results as counting continues. The latest figures displayed at the IEC's provincial Results Operations Centre showed that 656 of the province's 5,028 voting districts had been completed. The commission said 12 percent of results had been audited at that stage.

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The MK Party's early lead in KwaZulu-Natal placed it ahead of the ANC and IFP, according to the figures displayed at the provincial results centre. The DA and EFF followed in fourth and fifth places respectively. Masinga said the auditing process was essential to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the results. She said results that had not been audited would not appear on the results board.

Voter Turnout and Challenges

She said the commission was pleased with voter turnout in the province, which had exceeded the national average. She thanked voters in KwaZulu-Natal who came out in their numbers and said the province had exceeded 50 percent turnout. Parties and independent candidates have until 5pm on Friday to lodge objections under Section 65 of the Electoral Act. Final election results are expected to be announced on Sunday after all objections have been dealt with.

Moepya said the election had been largely trouble-free and commended election officials for their overall performance. He said the counting remained in its early stages. The commission said about 11,000 of the expected 66,000 individual results had been finalised. It said 18 percent of voting districts had been completed at the time of the briefing and more results were expected as counting continued.

Operational challenges included the theft of a security stamp and unmarked ballots in KwaZulu-Natal. A last-minute dash to print election material also left 40 wards in Cape Town not fully ready on Monday.