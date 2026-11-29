The Electoral Commission of South Africa report reveals R168 million in declared political donations for the 2026/27 second quarter amid election preparations and local governance challenges.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa published a significant financial report detailing the political funding landscape during the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year. This period covered the critical window from 1 July to 30 September 2026, a time when political parties were actively preparing for local government elections. The data provides a transparent view into the monetary resources flowing into the country's democratic processes during a highly competitive election cycle.

Political Donations Reach R168 Million Total

The Electoral Commission of South Africa reported that nine political parties declared a combined total of R168 216 407 in donations. This final sum includes late submissions from previous quarters amounting to R15 084 235, which were added to the primary declarations made during the second quarter. The comprehensive figure reflects the intense scramble for funding as parties geared up to contest the upcoming local government elections.

Also read DA Tops Political Donations with R82.9 Million as Parties Declare Over R168 Million

Of the total reported value, R130 497 733 was classified as monetary donations. The remaining R22 638 439 consisted of in-kind donations, which typically include goods, services, or resources provided by supporters rather than direct cash transfers. These specific financial figures highlight the diverse methods political entities use to support their campaign activities and organizational needs during election periods.

Transport Minister Cites Drop in Road Deaths

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced a notable improvement in road safety statistics during the festive season road safety campaign launch at the Grasmere Toll Plaza on the N1 South in Gauteng. She revealed that road deaths fell by 9.35% between January and mid-November compared with the same period last year. This percentage decrease represents a significant achievement in national efforts to reduce traffic fatalities across the country.

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The data shared by the Transport Minister underscores the impact of various road safety initiatives implemented over the past ten months. By citing this specific reduction figure, officials aim to demonstrate progress in enforcing traffic laws and improving infrastructure safety. The announcement serves as a baseline for further discussions on maintaining these positive trends during the high-risk festive season travel period.

Defamation Case Uncertainty After Witness Death

Defamation proceedings between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and former Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have faced significant disruption following a tragic incident. The case has been placed under a cloud of uncertainty after the death of Mandla Themba Sibiya, a witness whose testimony was expected to play a crucial role in the legal battle. Sibiya had submitted an affidavit backing Dlamini-Zuma's allegations against Mbalula.

Mandla Themba Sibiya was shot dead in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Sunday night, 22 November 2026. His death has raised serious concerns among legal observers and political stakeholders regarding the integrity of the upcoming trial. The loss of this key witness creates a complex scenario for the courts, as the affidavit provided by Sibiya was central to one side of the high-profile political defamation dispute.

Municipal Deadlocks Persist After Election Deadline

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa confirmed that eight municipalities across South Africa remain without newly constituted councils. These municipalities failed to meet the mandatory 14-day deadline following the 2026 local government elections. This delay has hindered the formation of local administrations, even as most other municipalities have successfully elected their mayors, deputy mayors, and speakers.

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Minister Hlabisa stated that provincial governments are expected to step in to break these administrative deadlocks. The intervention aims to facilitate the election processes in the eight affected areas, ensuring that local governance structures can be established as planned. This measure highlights the central government's role in maintaining administrative continuity when local electoral bodies encounter obstacles.

Springboks Set for Nations Championship Final

South Africa is preparing to face France in the first Nations Championship final at Twickenham in London on Sunday. The match, scheduled for a 6.40pm kick-off, represents the culmination of a tournament that featured six pool matches and the twelve best teams in the sport. The world champions, the Springboks, will take on France in a clash of the hemispheres that promises to be a historic sporting event.

The selection of the Springboks team for this prestigious final has generated significant anticipation among rugby fans globally. After dominating the pool stages and advancing through the competition, the team now faces a formidable European opponent. The outcome of this match will determine the champion of the inaugural Nations Championship, adding immense weight to every aspect of the game preparation.