IEC delays 2026 local election results to Sunday as two objections upheld and five ward recounts ordered

The IEC has pushed the announcement of the 2026 local government election results to Sunday, 8 November, as it works through 197 objections, two of which were upheld, and recounts in five wards across four municipalities.

The announcement of the 2026 local government election results has been pushed to Sunday as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) works through objections and recounts, with 99% of national votes counted by Saturday afternoon.

IEC Receives 197 Election Objections

The IEC confirmed it had received 197 objections by 3pm on Saturday. Of these, 54 had been dismissed, eight withdrawn and two upheld. This was revealed by IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya during a media briefing at the National Results Operations Centre (NROC) at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, on Saturday, 7 November.

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At the time of the briefing, the ANC was leading nationally with 30.89% of the vote, followed by the DA with 24.58%, the MK Party with 9.63%, the EFF with 6.25% and the IFP with 5.68%. Moepya said the results remained provisional until the Commission had determined all objections, warning that decisions could affect the final allocation of seats. Pertinently, provisional results may change as a consequence of the determination of an objection.

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In this regard, seats that are assigned in the provisional results may change because of the decision of the Commission in determining an objection, he said. Of the two objections upheld, one resulted in an order for an edit window, while recounts were ordered in five wards.

Specific Wards Scheduled for Recounts

The recounts will take place in City of Tshwane Ward 57 at Village Montessori School, City of Tshwane Ward 102 at Patt Projects, Mangaung Metro Ward 19 at Ehrlich Park Fire Station, Thaba Chweu Local Municipality Ward 4 at Shalom Church Centre and Breede Valley Local Municipality Ward 12 at Christian Light Ministries. The Commission will spare no effort to finalise the objections before it announces the election results, Moepya said.

The Commission was now focused on determining objections that could have a material impact on the outcome of the election. Moepya also clarified the legal requirements governing objections, reminding political parties that the deadline for submissions was 6pm on Friday. He explained that Section 65 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act specifically regulates the types of objections that may be considered, and these must concern matters capable of having a material bearing on the election outcome.

Issues involving internal party nominations, ward demarcations and delayed voters' roll queries do not fall within this framework. Such an objection must relate to any aspect concerning voting, counting of votes, alleged unlawful interference with or obstruction of election activities or processes in the vicinity of, at or in a voting station; or interference with or influencing, intimidation or obstruction of voters or prospective voters in the vicinity of, at or in a voting station, Moepya said on Saturday.

Objections Must Impact Material Election Outcome

The objectors in these instances have either been notified or are receiving that correspondence, the IEC official told the nation. Such decisions may also be referred to the Electoral Court in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Meanwhile, Moepya said results processing had been finalised in all municipalities in the Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. Three provinces were still completing the final stages of results processing. In Gauteng, processing remained outstanding in Emfuleni, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. In North West, Rustenburg was the only municipality where results processing had yet to be finalised.

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In KwaZulu-Natal, the outstanding municipalities were Msunduzi and eThekwini. Moepya said results processing in these municipalities was expected to be completed by Saturday evening. As we look at the situation, we think we are likely to finish early this evening or tonight. This is what we are pushing to conclude, he said.

Final Results Expected Sunday Announcement

He cautioned against treating the figures currently appearing on the IEC's results leaderboard as the final outcome, emphasising that the formal declaration was yet to take place. The commission is expected to formally announce the outcome on Sunday, 8 November. We urge contesting parties and candidates, citizens and the media to bear with the Commission as it winds up the rest of the remaining processes, Moepya said.

He appealed to political parties and the public to remain patient while the commission completes the remaining verification and administrative processes. Questions were also raised about the calculation and allocation of council seats through the proportional representation (PR) and ward electoral systems. The allocation process, according to Moepya, is governed by legislation and indicated that the commission's communications team would provide a further explanation to help the public understand how the calculations work.

I do not wish to confuse South Africans and start a little mathematical game on seat calculation when it is fairly well documented in law. The process of determining a seat, whether it's a ward council seat, proportional representation seat or district council seat is fully laid out in the legislation we have, Moepya said. The counting process follows the municipal elections held on 4 November.

The IEC has been working around the clock to complete the final stages of the results.