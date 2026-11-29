The Independent Electoral Commission reveals that the Democratic Alliance led second quarter political donations with over R82 million, marking the highest total since the Political Funding Act implementation.

The Independent Electoral Commission has released its official Declaration of Donations for the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, covering the period from 1 July to 30 September 2026. The Commission explicitly states that the donations declared in this report reflect the highest quarterly declaration totals recorded since the implementation of the Political Funding Act in April 2021. This surge in declared funding indicates a significant shift in how political parties are handling their financial disclosures and sourcing capital for their operations.

Democratic Alliance Leads with R82 Million

The Democratic Alliance leads in total money donated among all registered parties, declaring over R82 million in the second quarter. This substantial figure places the party well ahead of its competitors in terms of declared private funding. The African National Congress follows in second place, disclosing R5 million for the same period. While the ANC's total is significantly lower than the Democratic Alliance's, it remains a critical component of the party's overall financial structure for the quarter.

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Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA Financials

The Patriotic Alliance reported a declaration of just over R13 million, positioning it as the third largest recipient of declared donations. ActionSA follows closely behind with R11.6 million in declared contributions. These figures highlight the varying degrees of financial capacity and donor engagement across different political entities. The Service Delivery Party also disclosed significant activity, with R9.4 million in donations recorded for the quarter. Additionally, the Inkatha Freedom Party reported R8.3 million, demonstrating continued funding flows to established parties with regional bases of support.

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Multi-Party Democracy Fund Underutilized

The Commission notes that declarations reflect substantial political funding activity, with a further R15 million recorded through late and cumulative declarations. Despite this overall growth in party-specific funding, the Multi-Party Democracy Fund has received only one donation of R250 000 during this period. The Independent Electoral Commission has encouraged more donations to be made to this specific fund, which serves a different purpose than direct party contributions. The Commission emphasizes that this fund provides an opportunity for donors to support the broader multiparty system rather than individual parties.

Impact on Electoral Transparency

The release of this data reinforces the transparency mechanisms established by the Political Funding Act. By making these declarations public, the IEC allows voters and oversight bodies to monitor the financial health of political entities. The discrepancy between the high totals for major parties and the low uptake of the Multi-Party Democracy Fund suggests that donors prefer direct influence or support for specific organizational agendas. The late and cumulative declarations totaling R15 million also indicate that compliance timelines remain a challenge for some donors and parties, requiring ongoing educational efforts from the Commission.