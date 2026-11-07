IEC processes 197 objections, orders recounts in five wards, final results Sunday 6pm

The IEC has received 197 objections after the 2026 local government elections, with 54 dismissed, 8 withdrawn, 2 upheld, and recounts ordered in five wards. Final results will be announced on Sunday at 6pm.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) has ordered recounts in five wards as it continues to process objections lodged by parties and candidates after the 2026 local government elections.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said the commission had received 197 objections by 3pm on Saturday. Of these, 54 had been dismissed, 8 withdrawn, and 2 upheld, while the remaining objections were still under consideration. Moepya explained that the two upheld objections had been found to have an impact or to be material to the outcome of the result. In one case, the commission ordered an audit, while recounts were ordered in five wards.

Also read South Africa Electoral Commission Orders Recounts in Five Wards After 2026 Election Objections

Five wards ordered for recounts

The affected wards are Ward 257 in the City of Tshwane, at the Village Montessori School voting district; Ward 102 in the City of Tshwane, at PAC Projects; Ward 119 in Emalahleni, at Elly Park Fire Station; Ward 4 in Thabazimbi Local Municipality, at Shalom Church Centre; and Ward 12 in Breede Valley Local Municipality, at Christian Life Ministries. Moepya said recounts would be conducted in the presence of political party agents and undertaken by IEC staff.

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He added that objections may lead to instances where the commission says, this situation, let us be clear about what the outcome should be. Let us order a recount. The commission will spare no efforts to finalize the objections before it announces the election results. After 99% of the votes counted, the ANC has the most votes nationally at 30.8%, with the DA lying second on 24%.

The IEC chairperson stressed that all results remained provisional until the commission had finalised its consideration of objections. Results are provisional until all objections have been determined by the commission. That provisional result may change as a consequence of the determination. He added that seats allocated in provisional results could also change if the commission upheld an objection.

Provisional results subject to change

Seats that are assigned in the provisional results may change because of the decision of the commission in determining an objection. Parties and candidates dissatisfied with its rulings retain the right to challenge those decisions in the Electoral Court within seven days. The commission upholds an objection after the results of an election have been declared. In other words, post-tomorrow, maybe on Wednesday or something.

It may refer the objection to the electoral court for its decision if the commission holds the opinion that the seriousness and extent of unlawful conduct or irregularities justify the setting aside of an election. The commission said results processing had been completed in the Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. Results processing was still under way in Gauteng, North West and KwaZulu-Natal. Moepya said the IEC expected to conclude the remaining processes on Saturday evening.

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Final results expected Sunday evening

We are likely to finish this evening. I must indicate this is when we are pushing to conclude. The commission plans to announce the final results of the 2026 local government elections on Sunday at 6pm. The process of recapturing will undertake as soon as possible recounts have been ordered for five wards.

The IEC continues to process objections and ensure that all results are finalised before the announcement.