IEC Orders Revote in Siyancuma After Ballot Destruction

South Africa's IEC mandates a fresh election at Bongani Gemeenskapsaal after over 100 ballots were destroyed, ensuring fair democratic participation for affected voters.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has officially ordered a revote at the Bongani Gemeenskapsaal Voting District within Ward 3 of the Siyancuma Local Municipality. This administrative directive addresses the storming of a local counting centre and the subsequent destruction of more than 100 cast but uncounted ballot papers.

Legal Basis For Fresh Election Mandate

The decision to mandate a fresh election is grounded in Section 10 of the Municipal Electoral Act of 2000. This legal provision empowers the Commission to order a revote when ballot papers are lost, destroyed, or unlawfully removed before the counting process is completed.

Also read IEC orders revote in Northern Cape after over 100 ballot papers destroyed

An Electoral Commission spokesperson confirmed that the revote is intended to give the affected community a fair and equal opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote following the incident at the counting centre.

Special Voting Arrangements And Deadlines

Registered voters in the affected district who require special voting arrangements can submit applications between 10 and 14 November 2026. The Electoral Commission has outlined three official channels for submission to ensure accessibility for all eligible participants.

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Voters can send their identity number to 32249 at a cost of R1 per SMS. This option is strictly available for applications to vote at a designated voting station rather than through home visits or other alternative methods.

Applicants may also visit a local IEC office to submit a completed MEC 35 special vote application form. These forms must be hand-delivered, as email submissions are not accepted by the commission officials handling these requests.

A third party may deliver the form on the applicant's behalf if the voter is unable to travel to the office personally. Approved special voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, between 08h00 and 17h00.

Election Day Logistics And Scope Limitations

The official election day for the revote is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 November 2026, with polling stations open from 07h00 to 21h00. All registered voters on the affected voting district's roll will cast their ballots at the Bongani Community Hall voting station.

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Voting will take place at the Bongani Gemeenskapsaal Community Hall voting station or via an approved home visit for those with valid special vote approvals. This ensures that mobility constraints do not prevent participation in the democratic process.

The Electoral Commission emphasized that the revote is strictly limited in scope to the specific area impacted by the ballot destruction. It does not include all voters in the municipality or voters in other voting districts in Ward 3, according to the spokesperson.

Community Outreach And Transparency Measures

To ensure clarity and transparency, a targeted communication campaign is currently underway across the affected areas. The Electoral Commission will deploy Municipal Outreach Officers to engage directly with residents regarding the logistical arrangements for the revote.

We urge community members to cooperate with the Commission's Municipal Outreach Officers as they engage with residents ahead of the revote. This cooperation reinforces the commission's commitment to facilitating a secure and accessible electoral process for the affected community.