IEC orders revote in Northern Cape after over 100 ballot papers destroyed

The IEC has ordered a revote at the Bongani Gemeenskapsaal voting district in the Northern Cape after more than 100 cast but uncounted ballot papers were destroyed when the counting centre was stormed. The revote will be held on 18 November.

The Electoral Commission of SA ( IEC) has ordered that the Bongani Gemeenskapsaal voting district in the Northern Cape's Siyancuma local municipality undergo a revote. The counting centre was stormed, with the destruction of over 100 ballot papers that were cast but not yet counted.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IEC said voting would take place on Wednesday, 18 November, while special voting would happen on Tuesday, 17 November. It added that it had made the decision in terms of Section 10 of the Electoral Commission Act, which empowered the IEC to order a revote where ballot papers have been lost, destroyed or unlawfully removed before they have been counted.

Also read IEC declares elections free and fair, orders fresh vote in Douglas in Northern Cape

The commission said this happens where ballot papers have been lost, destroyed or unlawfully removed before counting is completed.

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Revote Fair Opportunity Registered Voters

"The revote is intended to give the affected community a fair and equal opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote. The revote is open to all registered voters on the voters' roll for ward 3 of the voting district," the IEC said. The IEC urges community members to co-operate with the commission's municipal outreach officers, who are scheduled to engage the residents ahead of the revote. Their new election date will be on November 18.

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