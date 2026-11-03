IEC presiding officer dies at Mahikeng voting station as special voting begins

A presiding officer collapsed and died at a Mahikeng voting station while a deputy presiding officer was injured in a KwaZulu-Natal crash, as the IEC reported 94% of stations opened for special voting.

A presiding officer collapsed and died at a voting station in Mahikeng as special voting for the 2026 Local Government Elections began, the Electoral Commission of South Africa confirmed on Monday.

IEC Official Collapses And Dies At Voting Station

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Shiburi announced the death during a media briefing. He said the commission was saddened by the loss and was providing support to staff who were at the station and to the family of the deceased official. A deputy presiding officer in the uKhahlamba district in KwaZulu-Natal was also injured in a motor vehicle accident and was taken to hospital.

Also read IEC KwaZulu-Natal Urges Voters to Check Special Vote Approval Status

Shiburi said the commission was providing the necessary support to the affected officials and the family of the deceased colleague. Despite the incidents, Shiburi said special voting had started positively across most of the country. He reported that 94% of voting stations had opened with all staff present and the required materials, including ballot papers, when voting began.

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Delays were experienced in parts of Cape Town, where 10 of the city's 116 wards had not yet opened their voting stations by 10.30am. Shiburi said efforts were underway to ensure the remaining stations opened and remained operational so approved special voters could cast their ballots. In the majority of cases, voters have been smoothly assisted with demonstrable improvement owing to the various efficiency measures that the commission has implemented, he said.

Voting Station Delays Experienced In Cape Town

Shiburi said the commission had recorded an overall strong performance across the country. The IEC intended to improve its performance in Cape Town during the afternoon and expected a better showing on Tuesday, the second and final day of special voting. The commission introduced several measures to improve the processing of voters and reduce delays at voting stations.

These include handheld scanners connected to the Voter Management Device, which are being used to speed up the scanning of identity numbers and improve the movement of queues. The IEC also enhanced the operation of its voter management devices and the applications used on them to improve reliability. Another measure was the introduction of sequence numbers on the voters roll, allowing officials to locate voters using a number rather than searching only by name.

New Scanner And Sequence Number Measures Introduced

The commission urged voters to confirm their registration details before going to their voting stations. Voters can check their details through the IEC WhatsApp line on 0600 88 0000, the contact centre on 0800 11 8000, or by sending an SMS to 32810 at a cost of R1. The services provide voters with confirmation of their voting station and their sequence number on the voters roll.

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The contact centre operates from 7am to 7pm during the special voting period and from 7am until 9pm on Wednesday, November 4, election day. Voting stations will remain open until 5pm on Monday and Tuesday for people whose applications for special votes have been approved to cast their ballots at their registered stations.

Voters Urged To Check Registration Before Voting

Shiburi reminded voters to bring an acceptable identity document, which can be a smart ID card, a green barcoded identity document book or a Temporary Identity Certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs. Home Affairs offices were maintaining operating hours aligned with those of voting stations to assist people who had misplaced their identity documents.

IEC teams conducting home visits were also expected to return by 5pm on Monday to allow for the reconciliation and secure overnight storage of special ballots. Shiburi said the ballots would be stored securely and would only be counted after voting stations closed on Wednesday, November 4.