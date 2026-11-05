IEC issue tracker resolves over 1,000 cases during 2026 local government elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says its enhanced issue tracker has resolved more than 1,000 cases since special voting began. The update comes as the commission warns about election misinformation and unsubstantiated fraud claims.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says its newly enhanced issue tracker has resolved more than 1,000 cases logged since the commencement of special voting.

Enhanced Issue Tracker Resolves Cases

The cases were recorded as the vote-counting, verification and results-processing phase of the 2026 local government elections continues. IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the enhanced issue tracker was among the innovations introduced for the elections. He said it was meant to improve the reporting and resolution of issues that could potentially disrupt the electoral process. He spoke during a media briefing held at the Results Operations Centre in Midrand.

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Mamabolo said the system provides contestants and electoral staff with a mechanism to report challenges affecting the elections. He said the issue tracker had been integrated into the Virtual Results Operations Centre, a platform that provides remote access to the commission electoral operational systems. The Virtual ROC also provides remote access to the commission 10 results operations centres. He said the system had efficiently resolved more than 1,000 cases reported since special voting began.

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The briefing focused on vote counting, verification and results processing. The update comes amid growing concerns about election-related misinformation and attempts to undermine public confidence in the electoral process. As previously reported by TimesLIVE, the IEC said its Real411 platform had registered 34 complaints. Those complaints involved misinformation and disinformation, incitement to violence, hate speech and harassment.

The commission has also raised concerns about unsubstantiated election-fraud allegations circulating on social media. The IEC urged political parties and candidates to use established reporting channels when raising concerns about possible irregularities. The commission said the issue tracker is a mechanism for contestants and electoral staff to report all issues that could impair the election process. The newly enhanced tracker is now a component of the Virtual ROC, which offers remote access to electoral operational systems.

Protecting Election Integrity

The commission has positioned the enhanced issue tracker as a key part of its efforts to protect the integrity of the 2026 local government elections. Mamabolo said the innovations were introduced to improve how problems are reported and resolved. The system allows electoral staff and contestants to log challenges directly as they arise. The more than 1,000 resolved cases reflect activity logged since special voting started.

The vote-counting, verification and results-processing phase is continuing across the country. The IEC has also used the platform to address concerns that could disrupt the electoral process. Misinformation and disinformation remain a major focus for the commission. The Real411 platform recorded 34 complaints covering several categories.

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These include misinformation and disinformation, incitement to violence, hate speech and harassment. The commission has also warned about unsubstantiated election-fraud allegations spreading on social media. It has encouraged political parties and candidates to use established reporting channels for possible irregularities. The IEC says this approach helps ensure concerns are handled through proper processes.

Virtual Results Operations Centre

The enhanced issue tracker is part of a broader set of innovations for the elections. It has been integrated into the Virtual ROC, which links users to the commission electoral operational systems and its 10 results operations centres. Mamabolo said the platform gives contestants and staff a way to report issues that could impair the election process. The commission continues to process results while managing reported issues through the tracker and other platforms.

The 2026 local government elections remain in the vote-counting, verification and results-processing stage. The IEC has reported that more than 1,000 cases logged through the enhanced tracker have already been resolved.