IEC probes theft of unused ballots and stamp at eThekwini voting station

Unused ballot papers and an official validation stamp were stolen from a voting station in eThekwini, the IEC said, with staff relieved of duty and a police case opened.

Unused ballot papers and an official validation stamp were stolen from a voting station in eThekwini, the Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) said on Wednesday.

Stolen Ballots and Stamp Theft Investigation

Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said staff at the voting station had been relieved of their duties and a case had been opened with police. Sheburi said the stolen ballots could not be used without being detected, as every ballot had to be stamped on the back. The stolen stamp can be told apart from the ones being used on election day, he said.

Also read IEC Opens Theft Case After Unused Ballot Papers Stolen at eThekwini Voting Station

Speaking during a media briefing, Sheburi said the ballots were taken from Mnyameni Secondary School in Kwanyuswa, Botha's Hill, outside Durban. They were unmarked and unused, and were being kept at the station for validation. There are 20 voting stations in that ward, Sheburi said. Measures have been put in place to identify the stolen ballots should they surface at any of those stations, he added.

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"We have put in measures to ensure that should those ballots surface at any of those voting stations, we will be able to identify them, because it is a requirement that a ballot must be validated by a stamp at the back," Sheburi said. "And if the stamp that was stolen together with those ballots is used, it is distinguishable from the stamps that are used on election day because it was allocated only for use for special voting days.

" "A case has been opened with the SAPS and our staff have been relieved of their duty for their dereliction at that voting station," he said. The IEC did not specify how many ballots were stolen or confirm whether the voters' roll had since been reprinted. The commission said the station had sufficient materials to continue operating, apart from the voters' roll. It is the second theft of election material in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

2026 Local Government Election Voter Turnout

Empty ballot boxes and stationery were stolen from the Amahlongwa Community Hall in Umdoni during special voting on Monday. The incident comes as South Africans head to the polls to elect their municipal representatives in the 2026 local government elections. Sheburi said more than 3.5 million people had voted by 10am, three hours after voting stations opened. That is about 12% of the 29.2 million registered voters, on top of the 1,425,942 special votes cast on Monday and Tuesday.

Gauteng, which has 6.6 million people on its certified voters' roll, led with 895,384 votes. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 623,380, the Western Cape with 461,264 and the Eastern Cape with 431,123. Limpopo recorded 366,378 votes, Mpumalanga 252,859, North West 204,736, the Free State 195,537 and the Northern Cape 93,030. Sheburi said a few voting stations had opened late because of protests and bad weather.

"A few voting stations opened by nine due to localised protests and access challenges due to inclement weather," he said. "Those were in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Mpumalanga province. We confirm that by nine o'clock all stations were operating.

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" He said the commission had added handheld barcode scanners to its voter management devices, which had helped speed up the processing of voters and keep queues moving. The commission is particularly encouraged by voters who arrived early to avoid the last hour rushes in the afternoon, he said. Sheburi reminded presiding officers that voters were allowed to wear party colours to voting stations.

"A voter who comes to a voting station in a party regalia and only conducts one political activity, which is to mark a ballot and leave the voting station, is permitted to do so," he said. "However, political party agents as well as candidates may not wear party regalia in the boundaries of a voting station.

Voting Ballot Colours and Spoiled Vote Warnings

" Sheburi said voters in most municipalities would receive three ballots: a grey one for their ward councillor, a green one for a party on the local council and a yellow one for a party on the district council. Voters in the eight metros receive two ballots, one for the ward and one for a party on the metro council. He urged voters to make only one mark on each ballot, warning that additional marks could spoil it.

Each voting station also has universal ballot templates, developed with Blind SA, to allow visually impaired voters to mark their ballots on their own and in secret. In KwaZulu-Natal, there are 5,028 voting stations where 6,022,350 people registered to vote. By the close of special voting on Tuesday, 234,297 of the province's 362,878 approved special voters had cast their ballots, a turnout the IEC put at 65%. That included 110,767 votes cast through home visits and 123,530 at voting stations.

The commission says the special votes have been securely stored and will be counted with election-day ballots after voting closes. Logistical problems delayed the opening of 50 voting stations in Ndwedwe on Wednesday. Another three stations in Umzumbe experienced delays because roads were inaccessible, but were assisted by the police and the army to open the stations. Voting stations are scheduled to close at 9pm on Wednesday. Voters can visit www.elections.org.za for more information.