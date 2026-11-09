IEC declares 2026 local government elections free and fair as SACP wins over 260 council seats

South Africa's 2026 local government elections have been declared free and fair by the IEC, with the ANC emerging as the largest party, the SACP securing more than 260 council seats as an independent entity, and 127 of 213 councils left hung.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has officially declared the 2026 local government elections free and fair, bringing an end to an intense election period in which hundreds of political parties and independent candidates competed for influence in municipalities responsible for the everyday services communities depend on.

The Commission released the final results on Sunday evening at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand, confirming that all 213 municipal councils had been finalised. According to the IEC, approximately 14.9 million South Africans cast their ballots out of 29.2 million registered voters, suggesting improved participation compared with previous polls.

Also read IEC declares 2026 local government elections free and fair

Satisfaction Survey Reveals Trust Gaps

The improved turnout indicates that more people were willing to help decide who should lead their local communities, although the figures also show that a significant proportion of registered voters stayed away from the polls. The IEC's declaration follows findings from the 2026 Elections Satisfaction Survey, which assessed public perceptions of the election process, including its credibility, efficiency and fairness. The research also identified areas requiring attention, including voter intimidation, perceptions of impartiality, inclusive participation and gaps in election-related information.

Although confidence in the IEC remains relatively high, the reported decline from 93% in 2016 to 81% in 2026 suggests that maintaining public trust will require continued effort, the Commission acknowledged. The final results confirmed the African National Congress (ANC) as the country's leading political party, although its performance reflects an evolving political landscape. The Democratic Alliance (DA) secured second place, while the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA completed the top five.

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Other political parties and independent candidates collectively accounted for 22.97% of the vote, securing representation across municipal councils. The results demonstrate how South Africa's political landscape continues to evolve, with smaller parties and independent candidates playing an increasingly important role in determining municipal leadership. The South African Communist Party (SACP) successfully navigated the 2026 local government elections as an independent entity, securing over 260 council seats across South Africa.

SACP Secures Seats Through Coalition Talks

The party's decision to contest independently yielded more than 700,000 votes nationally. Despite facing criticism in some quarters for breaking away from its alliance partner, the ANC, SACP spokespersons maintained that the strategic shift was essential to advocate for a better life for the working class. In the Northern Cape province, the SACP won 13 council seats. Following the results, party representatives confirmed that coalition negotiations in the region are not restricted solely to the ANC.

Spokespersons stated they are engaging a broad spectrum of like-minded parties, including ZAPO and PS, alongside the ANC. They noted that while the ANC retains the highest number of votes in all Northern Cape municipalities, there is one exception: Postmasburg, Tsantsabane Local Municipality. SACP spokespersons expressed humility regarding the more than 23,000 votes they received in the Northern Cape, emphasizing that the voter support is not taken for granted.

Representatives highlighted that their campaign platform focused strictly on improving local living conditions without relying on external financial backing. They pointed out a significant disparity in campaign resources, noting that the DA was given 200 million in funding, whereas the SACP received nothing from any external source. The electoral effort was driven entirely by the working class, according to the party.

Spokespersons explained that volunteers from the Red Brigades and red candidates financed their campaigns by taking as little as possible from their own pockets. Looking ahead, the party confirmed that discussions have already begun regarding its independent participation in both the national and provincial elections in 2029. While the ANC emerged as the largest party nationally, securing the most votes does not automatically translate into control of municipalities.

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Hung Councils Drive Coalition Negotiations

Of the country's 213 municipal councils, only 72 have a political party with an outright majority of seats. The remaining 127 councils are hung councils, meaning no single party secured more than 50% of the seats. This leaves considerable room for coalition negotiations as parties work towards forming administrations capable of governing their municipalities. The DA obtained outright control in 12 municipalities and became the leading party in 32.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) secured outright control in five municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 19. Rise Tsantsabane Communities secured outright control in one municipality. These outcomes suggest that negotiations between political parties will be an important part of the next chapter of local government, particularly in municipalities where residents have voted for a more fragmented political representation. For communities, however, the priority will remain whether the eventual governing arrangements can deliver reliable services and accountable leadership.

The scale of the 2026 elections was reflected in the number of political organisations and candidates involved. A total of 521 political parties and 636 independent candidates contested the polls, collectively fielding approximately 137,000 candidates across ward and proportional representation contests. These included 4,485 ward seats, 4,340 proportional representation seats and 707 district council seats allocated through the proportional representation component.

A further 994 district council seats, representing the remaining 60% component of district council representation, will be filled through councillor elections by local municipalities in accordance with the legislative framework. The scale of participation highlights the extensive political competition surrounding local government, where elected representatives are expected to address issues affecting residents directly. Despite declaring the elections free and fair, the Commission has acknowledged that there are lessons to be taken from the process.

Moepya said the IEC would conduct a systematic review, considering feedback from voters, political parties, candidates, observers and election officials. He also confirmed that the Commission would examine concerns raised during the electoral process and identify areas where improvements could be made. The chairperson thanked voters, political parties, candidates, election personnel, observers and other stakeholders who contributed to the elections. Congratulating those who secured seats in municipal councils, Moepya reminded newly elected representatives that their responsibilities extended beyond winning votes.

He added that democracy did not end when voting stations closed, emphasising the importance of citizens continuing to question their representatives and hold them accountable.