IEC Announces Preliminary Local Election Results as Late Objections May Change Some Outcomes

The IEC has declared preliminary local government election results, but late objections under Section 65 of the Municipal Electoral Act could still alter outcomes in some wards and municipalities.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has announced preliminary local government election results, but provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga has warned that outcomes in some wards and municipalities could still change as late objections are considered.

IEC Considers Late Objections to Election Results

The declaration was made at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand this evening. Masinga said the IEC is still considering objections submitted after the prescribed deadline under Section 65 of the Municipal Electoral Act. The commission must decide whether to reject the objections or condone their late submission before finalising the affected results. She explained that the objections could have implications at voting station, ward and municipal level, meaning the outcome in some areas may still be affected.

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KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11% of all Section 65 objections submitted nationally. Masinga said the seven-day period for the commission to programme the results would expire on Wednesday, November 11. She cautioned political parties and the public against treating the current figures as final. Some political parties have expressed dissatisfaction with the process, with a total of 192 objections to the election results having been lodged by yesterday afternoon.

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Some parties have indicated they may approach the courts to challenge the results, citing concerns over the outcome. Despite these objections, the IEC maintains that all necessary procedures were followed and insists the elections were conducted successfully. The IEC says it is satisfied with the work carried out by its electoral officials, who assisted voters in marking their ballot papers and later conducted the counting and collation of votes.

KwaZulu-Natal Voter Turnout Falls Short of Expectations

Masinga said KwaZulu-Natal recorded a voter turnout of 49%, a few percentage points above the national average, although the IEC had hoped for greater participation. The province is the country's second-largest in terms of voter population, accounting for 21% of registered voters nationally, behind Gauteng. She said the turnout meant that the people elected to serve in local government would have been chosen by only about half of the province's voting population.

The province recorded a spoiled ballot rate of 1.45%, which Masinga said was below the 2% figure regarded as an acceptable international norm. The IEC dismissed 25 temporary election staff members during the election period for various breaches, including displaying partisan behaviour at voting stations and failing to comply with the electoral framework. Masinga said the commission had taken action against employees whose conduct compromised the impartiality expected of election officials.

She said the dismissals were a small proportion of the overall workforce. The province had deployed more than 40,000 election staff, representing 22% of the IEC's national workforce for the elections. Masinga highlighted that none of KwaZulu-Natal's 5,028 voting stations ran out of ballot papers, despite the scale of the election and the different ballots required for the various electoral contests. The province had 921 wards, 43 local municipalities, one metropolitan municipality and 10 district councils.

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Logistical Challenges Impact Printing of Ballot Papers

She explained that the IEC printed ballot papers based on the full number of registered voters at each voting station, rounding quantities up to the nearest 100 to provide an additional supply. Voters who made mistakes while marking their ballots were allowed to request replacement papers, with the commission permitting up to two replacements. Masinga also outlined logistical challenges.

She said ballot papers had already been printed when a court ruling required the IEC to include 19 additional political parties in the election. The commission had to respond to the ruling while working against tight deadlines, with printing operations running around the clock. She said the ballot papers were delivered two days before the special voting period began. The province also had 148 tent voting stations, which required additional logistical arrangements.

More than 200,000 special votes were administered in KwaZulu-Natal, accounting for 18% of all special votes nationally. Masinga addressed concerns around voters whose special vote applications had been submitted before the proclamation of the election dates but were not processed immediately because of connectivity problems in some parts of the province. She said the affected voters were still allowed to vote because their applications had been submitted within the required period.

Over the next two weeks, all municipal councils will need to elect their mayors and speakers of council. Before that, parties will have to begin coalition negotiations, particularly in municipalities where no outright majority was obtained.