IEC Confirms Theft of Unmarked Ballots and Security Stamp in eThekwini

The IEC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed unmarked ballots and a security stamp were stolen from an eThekwini voting station, and a replacement stamp was issued.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed the theft of unmarked ballots and a security stamp from a voting station in eThekwini. The incident was reported on election day, while voting was still under way in the province. The IEC has said the stolen materials are being treated as a serious security matter.

The province's electoral officer, Ntombifuthi Masinga, confirmed that a replacement stamp had been issued for the day. The IEC also issued a separate weather warning for the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, urging voters in that area to cast their ballots as early as possible.

Also read IEC reports theft of election materials and presiding officer death during special voting

How the Stolen Security Stamp Works

The IEC security pack, which includes an authentication stamp, is considered a critical tool at the ballot box. The stamp used for ward 2 was issued the previous day in a sealed pack and was authorised only for use on election day. Like other stamps currently in use, it was designed to be handled under strict controls from the moment it leaves the commission.

Because the stamp is tied to a specific date, it can help election officials verify when a ballot was marked. Masinga explained that this date-based control is what allows officials to detect irregularities. Personnel at the eThekwini station must therefore ensure they have the correct stamp code when vote counting begins.

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Masinga said the dated stamp makes it possible to spot any attempt to put the stolen ballots back into the voting station. She warned that any ballot stamped with the wrong date would be identifiable during the counting process.

Officials Respond to the Theft and Replacement

The IEC, through its KwaZulu-Natal office led by Masinga, has moved to replace the stamp so that voting in ward 2 can continue. The commission has framed the replacement as a safeguard rather than a loophole, since the new stamp is distinct from the one that went missing. Masinga stressed that counting teams must check stamp codes carefully before accepting any ballot.

Masinga's position is that the combination of a new stamp and date verification gives the commission a clear way to separate legitimate ballots from any materials taken from the station. The IEC has not, in the source material, described any suspects or named any person responsible for the theft.

Impact on Voters and Next Steps for Counting

For voters in eThekwini, the main consequence is the need for close attention to the counting process at the affected station. The IEC has urged residents to vote early where possible, particularly in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where severe weather is expected to arrive during the afternoon of election day.

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The next step is the vote counting phase in eThekwini, when personnel will check that every stamp matches the correct code. Any ballot stamped with the wrong date will be flagged, according to Masinga's explanation. Voters and observers should expect the counting in ward 2 to take extra verification steps as a result of the stolen materials.