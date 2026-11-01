IEC Approves 2.65 Million Special Votes, Deploys 127,000 Officials for LGE 2026

The IEC has approved 2,655,067 special votes for the November 2 and 3 voting days ahead of the November 4 local government elections, deploying 127,000 officials and finalising distribution of 28 million reprinted ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has approved 2,655,067 voters to cast special votes on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

Special Votes Approved For Local Elections

This is out of 29,230,808 voters registered for the elections. IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo announced the commission's state of readiness during a media briefing on Sunday evening in Midrand. He said 678,525 voters were approved for home visits, while 1,976,542 will cast their ballots at their registered voting stations. Gauteng has the highest number of approved special voters at 480,721, followed by the Eastern Cape with 401,971 and KwaZulu-Natal with 348,971.

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KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of approved home visits at 143,714. Women account for 74% of home visit voters, while men make up 26%. Mamabolo urged voters approved for home visits to remain at the addresses provided in their applications until electoral officials arrive. Given the sheer high number of home visitations to be made within two days, officials will not return to the same address if they do not find the voters on their first visit, Mamabolo warned.

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However, he assured voters who missed their scheduled home visits that they could still vote at their registered voting stations on November 4. Voting stations will operate from 8am to 5pm on Monday and Tuesday for approved special voters. Voters must report to the stations where they are registered and present a valid South African identity document. The IEC has deployed 127,000 officials to administer special votes over the two days.

Ballot Papers And Counting Schedule

Mamabolo said the commission was finalising the distribution of about 28 million reprinted ballot papers. The printing itself is complete, and only the distribution is being finalised. Special votes will not be counted on November 2 and 3. They remain secured and are reconciled with special-vote records before being opened and counted together with ballots cast on Election Day, November 4, 2026.

Mamabolo called on all stakeholders to respect the integrity of the process and refrain from conduct that could intimidate voters or electoral officials. The IEC is working with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to ensure the safety of voters, officials and election materials. NATJOINTS was scheduled to brief the country on election security readiness at 7pm on Sunday. Home visit teams may be accompanied by political party agents and accredited observers.

Weather Warning And Safety Measures

The commission warned that rainfall could affect parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape during special voting, while hot conditions were expected in several other provinces. Voters can check their voting station by sending their ID number via SMS to 32810, calling 0800-11-8000, or using the IEC's official digital platforms.