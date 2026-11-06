IEC Counts 97% of Votes as 65 of 213 Municipalities Complete Results Capture

South Africa's IEC has counted 97% of votes nationwide, with 65 of 213 municipalities having completed results capture, as at least 20 political-linked murders and 139 election crime cases are recorded.

South Africa's vote counting is nearing completion with 97% of votes counted nationwide, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed. As of 5pm on Thursday, a total of 65 of the 213 municipalities across the country had completed the capturing, scanning, auditing and exception process.

The figures were revealed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Mosotho Moepya during a media briefing on the 2026 Local Government Elections counting, verification and results capturing. Progress at provincial level shows the Northern Cape results capture rate at 87%, followed by the Western Cape at 69%, the Eastern Cape at 60% and the Free State at 64%. Mpumalanga has captured 52%, while KwaZulu-Natal is at 37%.

Also read Too early to confirm exact voter turn-out figures: IEC

North West and Gauteng are both at 35%, while Limpopo stands at 23%. Moepya cautioned that the figures remain provisional until the finalisation of objections material to an election. He said the Commission anticipates the results collation process will be concluded by the weekend.

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IEC Provides Vote Counting Progress

The Commission remains committed to finalising the results as expeditiously as possible, while ensuring that all prescribed verification and quality assurance processes are rigorously followed to safeguard the accuracy, transparency and integrity of the results, Moepya said. The IEC has opened a criminal case after a ballot box and a security pack were stolen from Mnyameni Secondary School in KwaNyuswa, under the eThekwini Metro.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the IEC is investigating an overnight break-in at Amahlongwa Community Hall in which three ballot boxes and other voting equipment were stolen. The commission said the incident would not affect special voting, as ballot papers and the stamps used to validate them were kept in secure storage. More than 780,000 special votes were cast on the first day, according to the IEC, despite delays at some voting stations.

In Cape Town, more than 200 stations reportedly experienced delays linked to ballot paper shortages. Security preparations were stepped up ahead of voting day. Police have recorded 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters during the election period, with seven arrests in connection with the killings. A further 139 election-related criminal dockets have been registered nationally, resulting in 48 arrests, according to NATJOINTS.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal account for 13 of the 20 murders. The SANDF has been placed on standby to support police in identified hotspots if necessary, while intelligence-led operations have been activated across all nine provinces. In KwaZulu-Natal, thousands of officers are being deployed to help secure more than 4,300 voting stations, results centres and other election sites. The province has more than 5.8 million registered voters across 54 municipalities.

Security Measures And Political Concerns

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted allegations of corruption, tender manipulation and councillors being bought by business interests, warning that violence and intimidation must not undermine the elections. He said the polls offered voters an opportunity to reshape municipalities and demand better service delivery, while acknowledging that corruption, patronage and political power struggles had damaged public trust in local government. The political landscape is also becoming increasingly fragmented.

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An Ipsos Khayabus Pulse of the People survey published ahead of the elections found that no party commanded majority support nationally. The ANC attracted 30% support among registered voters who selected a party on a simulated ballot, followed by the DA on 28%, the MK Party on 12% and the EFF on 10%. The findings point to the possibility of further coalition arrangements in municipalities, continuing a trend that has reshaped local government in recent years.

Election Outcomes And Misinformation Risks

In eThekwini, the MK Party has indicated that it is preparing for the possibility of taking control of the municipality and its R75 billion budget, although the final electoral outcome and any coalition negotiations remain to be seen. Concerns have also emerged around misinformation and possible intimidation. The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change identified 79 potentially harmful social media posts over a seven-day period.

These included claims of election rigging and calls for people to confront foreign nationals at voting stations. The organisation cautioned that the findings did not independently establish coordinated activity or impending violence. The biggest test for incoming municipal administrations will be turning political promises into improvements in communities where service delivery, accountability and governance remain pressing concerns.

As voting stations prepare to open from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday, the focus will be on ensuring that voters can cast their ballots safely and that the results reflect their choices. The longer-term challenge will be whether those elected can restore confidence in municipalities and deliver the reliable water, electricity, roads and public services that residents expect.