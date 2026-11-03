IEC Bushbuckridge Confirms Political Party Guarding Ballot Boxes

The Independent Electoral Commission in Bushbuckridge confirms political parties have the right to guard ballot storage facilities, though they cannot enter the warehouse. This move follows trust concerns raised by contesting parties.

The Independent Electoral Commission in Bushbuckridge has officially confirmed that political parties contesting in the local municipality are currently guarding the exterior of storage facilities where ballot boxes are kept. Fhumalini Thovhagale, the Municipal Electoral Officer in Bushbuckridge, stated that these measures were taken in response to specific requests from parties who expressed a lack of trust in the electoral process. She clarified that while the parties have every right to station guards outside, they are strictly prohibited from entering the secure warehouse areas where the ballots are stored.

Clarification On Ballot Security Protocols

Thovhagale explained that the municipality operates dedicated storage facilities in two key locations to house the voting materials safely. These facilities are situated on the Thulamahashe side and the Mkhuhlu side, ensuring that the ballots are kept in controlled environments separate from public access. The commission's stance is that the integrity of the election relies on maintaining a clear boundary between external monitoring and the physical security of the voting materials themselves. Guards are permitted to observe the perimeter to ensure no tampering occurs, provided they respect the internal restrictions of the storage zones.

Also read Special voting, day 2: Election material storage facilities raided as IEC issues misinformation warning

Addressing Political Parties Trust Concerns

The decision to allow external guarding was directly prompted by objections raised by the political parties participating in the Bushbuckridge Municipality elections. According to the Municipal Electoral Officer, these groups raised significant issues regarding their confidence in the current security arrangements. By permitting parties to station their own personnel outside the facilities, the IEC aims to alleviate these anxieties and ensure transparency. Thovhagale emphasized that allowing these observers is a standard procedural right, provided the guards do not interfere with the internal operations or breach the warehouse boundaries. This approach balances the need for security with the political requirement for oversight.

Advertisement

Operational Impact On Acornhoek Facilities

The storage facilities located in Acornhoek are central to this arrangement, serving as the primary hub for ballot security in the region. The presence of political party guards adds an additional layer of visual security around the site, which is expected to continue until the ballots are collected for the election day. There are no reports of any disturbances or breaches within the secure warehouse areas themselves. The IEC has reiterated that the safety of the ballots is the top priority, and the presence of external guards is a concession made to foster trust rather than a reflection of any internal security failure. The situation remains calm, with all parties adhering to the established protocols regarding where their guards may position themselves.