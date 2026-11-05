IEC Reports Over 40,000 Results Slips Scanned as Counting Continues After Local Elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says vote counting is progressing steadily after Wednesday's local government elections, with 40,202 results slips scanned and 32,238 audited by Thursday afternoon, while incidents in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga are investigated.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) says vote counting is progressing steadily across the country after Wednesday's local government elections. By 5pm on Thursday, about 40,202 results slips had been scanned and 32,238 had undergone independent auditing.

IEC Warns Most Results Are Provisional

The Commission expects to receive more than 66,000 results slips in total. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya expressed satisfaction with the capturing and verification process. He cautioned, however, that over 60% of the 66,073 results captured by 5pm on Thursday remain provisional until objections material to an election are finalised. He stressed that every result must be checked and verified before inclusion in the final tally.

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"This is the trickiest process, because nothing must go wrong now. We've got to ensure that everything that has been captured at the stations is verified, audited, and that there are no exceptions to those results," Moepya said. He assured South Africans that their votes are in safe hands and would be handled with integrity.

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"We want you to know that your votes are in good hands, that we will deal with them with the greatest respect and integrity," he said. The Commission saluted the thousands of officials working to finalise the capturing and auditing of results. Provincially, the Northern Cape leads with 87% of results captured. The Western Cape follows at 69%, the Free State at 64%, and the Eastern Cape at 60%.

Mpumalanga has captured 52%, KwaZulu-Natal 37%, and both North West and Gauteng 35%. Limpopo stands at 23%. At municipal level, 65 of the 213 municipalities, or 31%, have completed the capturing, scanning, auditing and exception process. The Commission anticipates concluding the results collation process by the weekend.

Violent Incident Halts Northern Cape Counting

IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi reported that in the Northern Cape, counting stalled after members of a political party stormed a voting station and tore at least 100 ballots laid out for counting. He said the violent incident is being investigated and is receiving the Commission's attention, with consequences being considered. In Mpumalanga, Sheburi said IEC staff at one voting station had to move to a safe facility to count.

He was addressing the media at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, where the IEC updated on counting across all provinces. Moepya urged political parties, independent candidates, the media and the public to exercise caution when interpreting partial results. He said they should rely on officially verified results published by the Commission. He also called on all stakeholders to observe election regulations and avoid issuing disinformation about the results.

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Highlighting an innovation for the 2026 Local Government Elections, Moepya said the Issue Tracker had been enhanced.

Enhanced Issue Tracker Aims To Improve Process

"This is a mechanism for contestants and electoral staff to report all issues that could impair the election process. The Commission has launched the newly enhanced Issue Tracker which is now a component of the Virtual ROC," he said. The system has efficiently resolved over 1,000 cases logged since the start of special votes. On voter turnout, Moepya cautiously expressed optimism that participation could improve on the 2021 local government elections and the 2024 national and provincial elections.

He said final figures would determine whether turnout increased, adding that he did not expect a dramatic improvement. Earlier in the day, the IEC reported that 3.5 million voters had cast ballots by 10am. He thanked South Africans for creating an environment conducive to the elections. He highlighted scenes of political parties celebrating together at voting stations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal after polls closed, saying the election process should bring people together despite their political differences.

The Commission remains committed to finalising results as expeditiously as possible while rigorously following all verification and quality assurance processes to safeguard accuracy, transparency and integrity.