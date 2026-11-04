IEC: voters in queue by 9pm will not be turned away as 12-million cast ballots

The IEC says anyone arriving at a voting station before 9pm will be allowed to vote even if the process runs past closing time, as 12-million voters cast ballots by 5pm in the 2026 local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has assured voters that anyone who arrives at a voting station before 9pm will be allowed to vote, even if the process extends beyond the official closing time.

The commission said voters in the queue by 9pm will not be turned away. The assurance came as voting entered its final hours in the 2026 local government elections. Preliminary figures showed that 12-million voters had cast their ballots across the country by 5pm on Wednesday. Speaking during a media briefing on election day progress, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo urged eligible voters who had not yet voted to go to their registered voting stations before 9pm.

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Voters Allowed to Cast Ballots After 9pm

He said only three hours remained before voting stations close. Mamabolo said the commission reassures voters that anyone who arrives before 9pm will be allowed to vote, even if voting extends beyond the official closing time. This means voters who are in the queue by 9pm will not be turned away, he said. He encouraged voters not to wait until the last minute, but to use the remaining hours to exercise their democratic right.

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We encourage voters not to leave it until the last minute, but to use the remaining time to visit voting stations, he said. Gauteng recorded the highest number of voters, with 3-million people having cast their ballots by 5pm. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 2.5-million, while the Western Cape recorded 1.5-million voters and the Eastern Cape 1.4-million.

Regional Voter Turnout Figures Released

The provincial breakdown by 5pm was: Gauteng 3-million, KwaZulu-Natal 2.5-million, Western Cape 1.5-million, Eastern Cape 1.4-million, Limpopo 1.1-million, Mpumalanga 854,901, North West 702,133, Free State 588,237 and Northern Cape 299,381. Mamabolo said voting had progressed well across the country despite a few isolated incidents. Voting has progressed well across the country, notwithstanding a few isolated incidents, he said. He also said the commission had made arrangements to ensure voting stations affected by electricity outages had generators and alternative lighting facilities.

This was to prevent disruptions during the counting process. As voting enters the evening period, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of generators and alternative lighting facilities at voting stations in areas that have experienced electricity outages, he said. This would ensure the counting process proceeds without unnecessary disruption. The IEC said counting would begin at every voting station shortly after voting officially closes.

Counting Begins as Voting Closes Tonight

The commission is pleased with encouraging turnout at many voting stations across the country, Mamabolo said. The counting of results will commence at every voting station soon after the closing of voting stations, he said. The commission again urged voters who had not yet voted to reach their registered stations before 9pm. TimesLIVE reported that the IEC held a media briefing to update the public on the progress of the local government elections.

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The story was published as voting entered its final hours on Wednesday.