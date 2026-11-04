IEC Confirms Ballot Paper Thefts at Two KwaZulu-Natal Voting Stations

Unused ballot papers and election materials were stolen at two voting stations in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, prompting police investigations and the dismissal of staff. The IEC has implemented security measures and confirmed that sufficient materials remain for voting to continue.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that unused ballot papers and election materials were stolen at two voting stations in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The thefts occurred overnight, and police have opened a burglary case. The IEC stated that the affected voting stations had sufficient materials to continue operations, except for the voters' roll, which needed to be reprinted. KwaZulu-Natal Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said, Unused ballots and election security materials, including the certified voters' roll, were reported stolen at the voting station overnight.

Also read MK Party regional organiser Lastborn Shazi shot dead in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal

The Commission can confirm that the voting station had sufficient materials to continue operations, except for the voters' roll, which needed to be reprinted for the voting station. By plan, we do issue a new security pack and ballot papers specifically for Election Day. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police had opened a burglary case after voting materials belonging to the IEC were reportedly stolen from a voting station in Hillcrest between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Police Investigate Burglary at Voting Station

Netshiunda said it was reported that the IEC's presiding officer had gone to the school, which was being used as a voting station, on Tuesday evening and placed sensitive materials, including ink, the voters' roll and ballot papers, inside an unlocked guardhouse. The presiding officer reportedly locked the school gate and left. According to information, there was a group of about ten people who could see what the official was doing inside the guardhouse.

The school does not have a security guard overnight. When the presiding officer arrived at the school on Wednesday morning, she noticed that the gate of the school was open and there were people standing outside the school gate. When she proceeded to the guardhouse, she found that ballot papers and other IEC materials had been stolen. The matter was then reported to the police.

Netshiunda said police investigations would also seek to establish why ballot papers were transported to a voting station the night before the elections without a police escort. Part of police's responsibilities during the elections is to escort presiding officers with sensitive materials from warehouses to voting stations and back without fail, and the movement of sensitive material is done on the day of the elections, he added.

IEC Opens Formal Case Over Stolen Ballots

The IEC has implemented strict measures to identify the stolen ballots if they appear at any voting station. IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Shiburi announced that a formal case has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) regarding the theft. The affected staff members have been relieved of their duties due to dereliction of duty at the compromised voting station. These actions underscore the commission's commitment to maintaining electoral integrity during the upcoming vote.

Advertisement

Masinga clarified that only candidates and party agents are prohibited from wearing political party regalia within voting station boundaries. She emphasized that political parties are not permitted to escort IEC officials when transporting ballot papers to storage facilities. Masinga explained that political parties retain the right to affix their seals on ballot boxes once the IEC officials have completed the initial sealing process.

Security Measures for High-Risk Voting Stations

This protocol ensures transparency while preventing unauthorized access or tampering by external actors during the transportation phase of the election cycle. SAPS data indicates that KwaZulu-Natal contains 165 high-risk voting stations, with 124 located specifically in eThekwini. These statistics highlight the concentrated security challenges facing the region as election day approaches and authorities prepare for potential disruptions.

On Monday, the provincial IEC terminated the services of a presiding officer who transported election material in an e-hailing vehicle branded with political party colors and logos. This incident demonstrates the strict enforcement of neutrality rules required for all personnel handling critical election materials.