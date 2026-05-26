iDexis Responds to Allocations of Irregularities with its GLP-1 Weight-Loss Jabs

South African pharmaceutical company iDexis is disputing allegations of irregularities with its GLP-1 weight-loss jabs. The company has said it can guarantee the quality and safety of its products and highlighted its experience in dispensing its products to patients without adverse reactions or conditions.

A pharmaceutical company iDexis has responded to South Africa n regulators’ allegations of irregularities with its GLP-1 weight-loss jabs. The company is disputing the claims and said it can guarantee the quality and safety of its products.

Regulators alleged serious deficiencies in iDexis’ quality, safety and regulatory compliance, including the illegal importation of semaglutide and tirzepatide active pharmaceutical ingredients and inadequate sterile manufacturing conditions. iDexis has said its compounding processes comply with the Medicines Act and the guidelines for good compounding practices. The company has also highlighted its experience in dispensing its products to patients without any adverse reactions or conditions.

However, regulators alleged that iDexis is producing and supplying compounded medicines outside the legal framework permitted by South African law. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said pharmacists and support staff who dispense recalled products will face disciplinary action, including possible removal from the pharmacy register. The Pharmaceutical Task Group said iDexis’ lapses in good manufacturing practice place patients at risk.

The company will not comment on the disputed allegations in the media, citing an ongoing legal dispute with regulators





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Idexis GLP-1 Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals South Africa Regulatory Issues Compounded Medicines

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