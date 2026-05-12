Identification of 1,348 Non-Essential State Properties for Disposal

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has identified 1,348 non-essential state properties for disposal, with 801 of them approved for the next steps in the process. These properties are mainly residential assets, such as houses and vacant residential land, located across all provinces in the country.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has identified 1,348 non-essential state properties for disposal, with 801 of them approved for the next steps in the process.

These properties are mainly residential assets, such as houses and vacant residential land, located across all provinces in the country. The disposal process for the 801 properties is currently at the physical verification stage, aiming to confirm their existence, condition, vesting status, and prepare them for referral to the Provincial State Land Vesting and Disposal Committee (PSLVDC) for recommendations on disposal





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Department Of Public Works And Infrastructure Non-Essential State Properties Disposal Residential Assets Vesting Status Physical Verification Provincial State Land Vesting And Disposal Com Recommendations On Disposal Feasibility Studies Property Valuations Approval Advertising The Properties For Sale Transfer To Other Government Departments Border Management Authority Various Provincial Governments Human Settlements Service Delivery Objectives Democratic Alliance Right-Sizing Of The State’S Property Portfolio Wasteful Private Leases State Coffers Asset Portfolio State Property Company Professional Management Growth And Development Dividend-Paying Engine For The Nation Public Assets Outdated And Counterproductive Systems Infrastructure And Service Delivery Financial Sustainability Social And Economic Value

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