The Industrial Development Corporation has announced that CEO Mmakgoshi Lekhethe will leave at the end of February, two months after CFO Isaac Malevu's exit, as the group grapples with an R4.7bn loss and a 35.1% nonperforming loan ratio.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has announced the imminent departure of CEO Mmakgoshi Lekhethe, just two months after the exit of CFO Isaac Malevu. Malevu leaves at the end of this month, while Lekhethe will follow at end-February, about two years after becoming the IDC's first female CEO in early 2025.

The IDC on Tuesday informed bondholders that it had entered into a mutual separation agreement with Lekhethe. The move confirms speculation over the past two weeks that the board had lost confidence in her leadership following the R4.7bn loss reported in August for the 2025/26 financial year. Board chair Gloria Serobe, in a diplomatic statement, attributed Lekhethe's departure to her pursuing other interests.

Also read IDC CEO Lekhethe Departs After Short Tenure Amid Performance Concerns

Interim CEO Takes Over Amid Turnaround Drive

Serobe said the group's chief risk officer, Mpho Kubelo, will take over as CEO on an interim basis from March 2027. Under Lekhethe's leadership, Serobe said, the corporation began repositioning itself towards a more catalytic industrial development institution. The emphasis was on mobilising capital and partnerships and developing strategic value chains. Business Day understands further heads are set to roll at the group's underperforming investments as it looks to return to profitability amid a worsening loan book.

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To steady the ship, the IDC on Monday started a process to put together a panel of business rescue and chief restructuring officers to turn around troubled investments. In a request for proposals, the group said its business advisory and turnaround department identifies business partners in distress and seeks to assist them with a diagnostic and turnaround strategy. In most cases urgent intervention is required from specific industry and turnaround specialists.

A panel is established to assist IDC business partners with the necessary skills to turn the business around. It will also plug in skills such as interim managers, CFOs, chief restructuring officers and business rescue practitioners to assess the current state of businesses under consideration. Some of the powers the panel will have are to advise the IDC on ditching investments that cannot be reasonably turned around without leaving a hole on its balance sheet.

Business Rescue Panel To Fix Troubled Investments

It must develop bankable and comprehensive turnaround plans that meet the requirements of the IDC and other strategic stakeholders. Where applicable, the turnaround plan should first address operational restructuring before any consideration is given to balance sheet restructuring. The panel must manage the implementation of approved turnaround plans and report on progress or any other associated business turnaround and advisory support services required at the time.

Where applicable, it must develop and implement an exit plan where the best option for the IDC is to exit the investment. For the 2025/26 financial year ended March 31, the IDC reported that its nonperforming loans stood at 35.1% of its R68bn total loan book, or about R23.9bn. The losses were mainly centred on the IDC's majority stake in fertiliser producer Foskor, which reported an R2.8bn loss for the year, and the Mozal smelter in Mozambique.

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Mozal was placed on care and maintenance earlier this year after failing to seal a favourable deal for electricity. Foskor had a torrid year, losing about six weeks of production due to mine flooding that led to two fatalities. The situation was worsened by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which led to prices of sulphur and ammonia surging, making the resumption of production commercially unviable.

IDC Seeks Government Guarantees For Balance Sheet

The IDC has recently put forward several requests to the government through its shareholder minister, Parks Tau, the political principal of the department of trade, industry and competition. The requests include tax exemption and guarantees to shield its balance sheet from risky investments. In essence, the IDC has officially approached the National Treasury to request an explicit government guarantee to strengthen its balance sheet. The IDC was established in the 1940s to support South Africa's industrialisation.

The departure of Malevu and now Lekhethe comes while the organisation is grappling with a multibillion-rand decision to invest in the embattled steelmaker ArcelorMittal. The company, which has also bailed out Tongaat Hulett, is weighing a deal to put together a consortium that will revive the Mozal aluminium smelter. In its statement announcing the separation agreement, the IDC said Kubelo's interim appointment begins in March 2027.

Lekhethe was appointed to the role in early 2025 and her exit ends less than two years in the position.