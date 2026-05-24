ICT Project Manager Job Opening

Our client is seeking an experienced ICT Project Manager with a strong background in managing ICT projects, leading cross-functional teams, and ensuring stakeholder engagement. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication and strategic planning skills, with a focus on delivering successful technology initiatives. A minimum of 3 years' experience in a senior supervisory or management capacity is required, with experience in Service Desk Supervision or Customer Service Management and proven experience managing multiple ICT projects within enterprise environments. A Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, or Information Technology is also required. The candidate must have exposure to ICT governance frameworks such as COBIT and ITIL.

Our client is looking for an experienced ICT Project Manager to join their technology division. This role is suited to a highly organised, strategic, and delivery-focused project management professional with strong ICT operational exposure and the ability to lead complex technology initiatives across multiple business units.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing end-to-end ICT projects, coordinating cross-functional teams, driving stakeholder engagement, overseeing project budgets and timelines, and ensuring successful delivery of strategic technology initiatives aligned to business objectives.

Develop comprehensive project plans including scope, schedules, budgets, resources, risks, and contingency planning Coordinate project teams, assign responsibilities, and ensure alignment to project deliverables and business priorities Lead project governance processes, status reporting, stakeholder communication, and escalation managementMonitor project risks, dependencies, and resource allocation to ensure operational efficiency and successful outcomes Facilitate strategic analysis and provide recommendations on technology initiatives and process improvements Ensure compliance with organisational ICT standards, governance frameworks, and best practices Manage stakeholder relationships across business units, executive leadership, vendors, and service providers Oversee Problem Management processes and act as escalation point for critical ICT issues Ensure project overruns and scope changes are appropriately documented, approved, and managed Lead and mentor support staff, including performance management, succession planning, and staff development initiative





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ICT Project Manager IT Project Management Project Leadership Stakeholder Engagement ICT Operational Exposure Technology Initiatives Business Objectives

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Experienced ICT Project Manager Required for Technology DivisionThe ideal candidate will possess a minimum of 3-5 years' experience in a senior managerial role with a focus on ICT projects and governance frameworks such as COBIT and ITIL. They should have a proven track record of managing multiple ICT projects within enterprise environments and have successfully delivered projects within Service Desk Supervision or Customer Service Management. A Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, or Information Technology is also required.

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