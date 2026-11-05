Icosa Tops Kannaland Election But Mayor Jeffrey Donson Faces Coalition Pressure

Icosa secured the most votes in Kannaland but needs coalition partners to govern. Controversial leader Jeffrey Donson remains party president amid ongoing political negotiations.

Independent Civic Organisation of SA secured a plurality of votes in the recent local government elections within the Kannaland municipality, placing the party in a dominant position to influence local governance. Despite this electoral victory, the political landscape remains fractured, with rival parties holding the balance of power necessary to form a governing coalition. The outcome creates a complex scenario for the municipality, which includes the towns of Ladismith, Calitzdorp, Zoar, and Van Wyksdorp.

Icosa Electoral Victory And Seat Distribution

With all votes fully counted, the Independent Civic Organisation of SA claimed twenty-seven point one percent of the total vote share. This result placed them ahead of the Democratic Alliance, which received twenty-four point seven six percent. The Patriotic Alliance finished third with fifteen point four seven percent, followed by the Kannaland Independent Party at nine point six nine percent and the African National Congress at eight point six two percent. These percentages determine the distribution of the ten seats on the municipal council. The Independent Civic Organisation of SA and the Democratic Alliance each won three seats. The Patriotic Alliance secured two seats, while the Kannaland Independent Party and the African National Congress each took one seat. This distribution means no single party achieved an absolute majority, forcing negotiations.

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Kingmaker Role Of The Patriotic Alliance

The seat count establishes the Patriotic Alliance as the essential kingmaker in the formation of the new municipal administration. To govern, a coalition must command at least six of the ten council seats. A coalition led by the Democratic Alliance, combined with the Patriotic Alliance and either the Kannaland Independent Party or the African National Congress, would reach exactly six seats. Simultaneously, a coalition led by the Independent Civic Organisation of SA, allied with the Patriotic Alliance and one of the same two smaller parties, would also achieve the required six-seat majority. This dynamic grants the Patriotic Alliance significant leverage to negotiate policy concessions or leadership positions from either of the larger parties.

Controversy Surrounding Mayor Jeffrey Donson

The election results have intensified scrutiny on Jeffrey Donson, the president of the Independent Civic Organisation of SA and the incumbent mayor of Kannaland. Donson was convicted in twenty twenty-eight of statutory rape and indecent assault involving a teenage girl. He first assumed the mayoralty after the twenty twenty-one local government elections but was removed from office in January twenty twenty-two following a motion of no confidence initiated by Democratic Alliance councillors. A subsequent coalition agreement reinstated him in October twenty twenty-two. In October twenty twenty-three, the Independent Civic Organisation of SA suspended Donson due to internal party disputes. However, he was later reinstated and continues to lead the party within the Kannaland region. Action Society spokesperson Juanita du Preez previously condemned Donson's continued tenure, stating it is unconscionable for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a child to hold the title of executive mayor. Du Preez characterized his hold on the post as indefensible, highlighting the moral and political tensions surrounding the party's leadership.

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Political Shifts In Oudtshoorn And Prince Albert

The election results across the wider Little Karoo region reveal shifting political allegiances in neighboring municipalities. In Oudtshoorn, the Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party but fell short of an outright majority. The Democratic Alliance captured thirty-seven point seven eight percent of the vote and secured ten of the twenty-five council seats. This leaves the party three seats short of the thirteen needed to govern independently. The African National Congress placed second with nineteen point five three percent and five seats. The Patriotic Alliance received twelve point four eight percent, and the Freedom Front Plus took ten point one eight percent, with both parties winning three seats each. Meanwhile, in the Central Karoo municipality, the Patriotic Alliance became the largest party in Prince Albert. The party won five of the ten available seats, finishing just one seat short of a majority, signaling a strong regional foothold for the group.

ActionSA Success In Laingsburg

In Laingsburg, ActionSA achieved a significant breakthrough by topping the vote in the town for the first time in a local election. The party secured twenty-six point five nine percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of the Democratic Alliance at twenty-five point three five percent and the African National Congress at twenty-four point four nine percent. On the ten-seat council, ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance each won three seats. The African National Congress took two seats, while the Patriotic Alliance and the People's Movement for Change each won one seat. This result marks a notable disruption to the traditional political dominance in the area, demonstrating the fragmentation of the vote and the rising influence of smaller parties in the region. The complex coalition math across Kannaland, Oudtshoorn, and Prince Albert suggests that governance will rely heavily on multi-party negotiations in the coming weeks.