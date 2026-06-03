ICJ Sets New Deadlines in South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

The International Court of Justice has set a November 2027 deadline for South Africa to reply to Israel's arguments in the genocide case, with Israel's further response due by May 2029. The case, initiated after the 2023 Hamas attacks and Israel's Gaza campaign, involves allegations of genocidal acts. South Africa challenges Israel's jurisdiction claim, while provisional orders remain in effect.

The International Court of Justice ( ICJ ) has set a November 2027 deadline for South Africa to reply to Israel 's arguments in the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel .

The world's highest court issued this timeline after Israel filed its counter-memorial in March, responding to South Africa's initial submission. The case, launched in December 2023 following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza, has drawn global attention to the question of whether Israel's actions constitute genocide under international law.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) deputy has stated that the world is witnessing an 'expansion' of genocide against Palestinians, reinforcing the urgency of the case. The ICJ has also set a May 2029 deadline for Israel to respond to South Africa's second round of arguments, which South Africa has been invited to submit.

This second round of written pleadings is standard procedure in genocide cases, as all previous genocide cases before the court have allowed parties to submit a reply and a rejoinder. The Presidency emphasized that this process is not unusual and reflects the court's commitment to thorough examination.

In addition to the substantive arguments, South Africa will need to address Israel's challenge to the ICJ's jurisdiction, which Israel raised in its counter-memorial. Israel has publicly argued that its actions were aimed at neutralizing Hamas's military and governing capabilities, not targeting Palestinians as a group.

However, South Africa maintains that self-defense cannot justify genocidal acts, a position it has consistently upheld. While the legal proceedings continue, the ICJ issued provisional orders in January 2024 requiring Israel to prevent genocidal acts and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. These orders remain binding, despite the prolonged timeline. The case has significant implications for international law, as it tests the limits of state responsibility and the enforcement of the Genocide Convention.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with over 70,000 Palestinians reported killed according to local health authorities, and widespread displacement and famine. The ICJ's decisions could shape future accountability for mass atrocities. As the case drags on, the international community watches closely, with many states and organizations urging compliance with the court's orders. The lengthy timeline-extending nearly a decade from the initial filing-raises concerns about justice delayed.

Nevertheless, the process underscores the ICJ's role in adjudicating inter-state disputes over genocide allegations, a rare and complex legal undertaking





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