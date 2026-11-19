The International Court of Justice celebrates its 80th anniversary while facing unprecedented political pressure. South Africa reaffirms its dedication to the rule of law as the Court handles a record number of high-stakes cases.

The International Court of Justice is marking its 80th anniversary in 2024, a milestone that highlights its enduring role as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Established in 1946 following the devastation of World War II, the Court was created to ensure that disputes between states are resolved through peaceful means rather than conflict. Today, the institution stands at a critical juncture, balancing its historical achievements against a backdrop of intensifying global geopolitical tensions and skepticism toward multilateral frameworks.

Historical Role and Legal Milestones

The Court has maintained its headquarters at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, since its inception, serving as the primary arbiter in the international legal order. Its jurisprudence has fundamentally shaped modern international law, providing clarity on territorial disputes, diplomatic relations, maritime boundaries, and the use of force. Recently, the Court demonstrated its relevance by issuing an advisory opinion on climate change in 2025, addressing what it described as an existential threat of planetary dimensions. This opinion referenced the Court's first contentious case from 1946, the Corfu Channel case, to elucidate the concept of due diligence, a principle that has grown in significance within international law.

Also read Sport Minister Appoints Task Team to Investigate Swimming South Africa Amid Leadership Crisis

Record Caseload and Operational Scale

States are showing renewed confidence in the Court's ability to adjudicate complex disputes, resulting in the busiest period in its history. The Court currently has twenty-one cases pending before it, with three additional cases actively being heard or under deliberation. This high volume of activity reflects a growing reliance on legal mechanisms to resolve international disagreements. Despite this surge in engagement, the Court continues to navigate the delicate balance between enforcing legal norms and managing the practical complexities of global diplomacy.

Threats to Judicial Independence

Confidence in international institutions is currently under severe strain due to increasing attacks on legal bodies and their personnel. Recent events have seen the imposition of sanctions and other coercive measures directed against international judicial entities, signaling a troubling shift toward power politics over a rules-based system. These actions have raised concerns that threats directed at one court may soon spread to others, undermining the collective stability of the international legal order. The international community is witnessing a growing disregard for established multilateral frameworks, leading to a perception that international law is selectively applied or subordinate to national interests.

Advertisement

South Africa's Stance on the Rule of Law

South Africa understands the fragility of legal systems better than most nations, having experienced decades where the law was used as an instrument of repression under apartheid. Since the advent of democracy, the nation has chosen a path founded on the supremacy of the rule of law, viewing it as the cornerstone of its democratic society. This perspective was visibly demonstrated when the South African delegation, including Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola, presented its case at the Peace Palace on 11 January 2024. The delegation, which also featured Prof. John Dugard, Adv. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Adv. Adila Hassim, and Amb. Vusi Madonsela, argued the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Implementation Challenges and Future Outlook

The core issue facing international law is not a lack of value, but rather failures in implementation and political will. The Court's 2025 advisory opinion on climate change highlighted that legal judgments alone cannot solve existential crises. Lasting progress requires an interdisciplinary approach that integrates science, economics, policy-making, and community engagement. Courts play an instrumental role in clarifying rights and obligations, but they require human wisdom and political cooperation to enforce their decisions effectively. As the world marks eight decades of the Court's service, the challenge remains to reinforce the rule of law against rising tides of conflict and narrow national interests.