The International Court of Justice issues a historic ruling finding Myanmar responsible for the genocide of the Rohingya minority, setting a new legal precedent with significant global implications.

The International Court of Justice delivered a landmark verdict last Thursday, marking the first time in its history that it has found a state guilty of genocide. The court ruled that Myanmar is responsible for the genocide committed against the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim minority group residing within its borders. This historic judgment shatters the institution's long-standing reluctance to issue such findings, which had previously contributed to the legal concept of genocide being treated with near-mythical reverence as the supreme crime. By issuing this ruling, the court has made the legal definition of genocide tangible and enforceable for the first time.

Legal Framework and Case Origins

The Gambia initiated legal proceedings against Myanmar in 2019, alleging that the state's actions constituted genocide. The case focused on Myanmar's ongoing military campaigns against the Rohingya people, which Gambia argued included killing, causing serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction. The legal complaint also cited measures imposed to prevent births within the group, aiming to destroy the Rohingya in whole or in part. These seven-year-long proceedings began with the appearance of Myanmar's former political leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, at the ICJ in The Hague in December 2019, an event that propelled the case into the international spotlight.

Also read Myanmar guilty of genocide against Rohingya, says top UN court

Evidence of Intent and Atrocities

Judge Yuji Iwasawa of Japan presided over the reading of a detailed judgment, listing a catalogue of atrocities including village burnings, forced displacement, and widespread rape. The court rejected Myanmar's defense that its military operations were merely counter-terrorist actions against insurgents. The Gambia successfully proved that these crimes occurred with the specific intent to destroy the Rohingya group. This intent was established through circumstantial evidence derived from the totality of facts, a standard previously deemed notoriously difficult to meet in international law.

Gendered Harms and Precedent Shift

The judgment introduced a significant legal clarification by highlighting that gendered and reproductive harms fall under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court determined that restrictions on marriage and limitations on childbirth help establish genocidal intent, marking the first time these specific harms were explicitly recognized in such a ruling. This decision reaffirmed that genocidal intent can be inferred from circumstantial evidence when it is the only reasonable inference. It also established that genocide and forced displacement can exist in parallel, a finding that distinguishes this case from previous ICJ rulings which often stopped short of finding genocide despite clear evidence.

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Implications for South Africa vs Israel

This ruling opens the door for a potential finding of genocide in the separate litigation brought by South Africa against Israel before the ICJ. While the court is not bound to follow its own precedent, it tends to do so for consistency. The atrocities documented in South Africa's pleadings regarding Palestinians mirror the systematic nature of the Rohingya case. However, the Gaza case will be assessed on its own merits, with a judgment not expected before 2029 due to extensive procedural requirements. The speed and stringency of these legal tests remain under scrutiny as the prolonged timeline constrains the real-time impact on victims.

Enforcement Challenges and Future Accountability

Enforcement remains a critical weakness for ICJ judgments, as Myanmar's government has already labeled the verdict unfair. The court ordered reparations and the safe return of refugees, yet immediate relief for the Rohingya is hindered by an ongoing humanitarian and security crisis. Despite this, the judgment provides a vital foundation for other tribunals, such as the International Criminal Court. In 2024, the ICC prosecutor requested an arrest warrant for former military commander Min Aung Hlaing, demonstrating how state-level findings can pave the way for individual criminal accountability.