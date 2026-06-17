ICC Women's World T20: Pakistan vs South Africa - Wolvaardt's 100th T20I Milestone

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt plays her 100th T20I as Pakistan and South Africa face off in a crucial ICC Women's World T20 match. Pakistan won the toss and batted first, making two changes to their lineup. South Africa aim to rebound from a loss to Australia and maintain their perfect World Cup record against Pakistan.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in their ICC Women's World T20 match on Wednesday. This encounter carries significant weight as both teams aim to solidify their positions in the tournament.

South Africa, under the captaincy of Laura Wolvaardt, fielded an unchanged side for this crucial fixture. The match holds special significance for Wolvaardt, as she celebrated her 100th T20 International, becoming only the sixth South African woman to achieve this milestone.

Her steady leadership and batting prowess will be pivotal as the Proteas seek to rebound from their earlier loss to Australia and maintain their perfect record against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup encounters, having won all three previous meetings in 2012, 2014, and 2020. In contrast, Pakistan made two strategic changes to their playing eleven. Iram Javed and Tuba Hassan were brought into the side, replacing Saira Jabeen and Tasmia Rubab.

Pakistan's approach is heavily reliant on their spin bowlers to build pressure and contain the South African batting lineup. They will be aiming to post a competitive total on the board, leveraging their spin-anchored strategy. South Africa's bowling attack, spearheaded by the experienced pace trio of Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka, will look to harness any early movement in the pitch to secure crucial early wickets before the surface settles and becomes more conducive to batting.

The playing elevents reflect each team's tactics. South Africa's lineup includes key all-rounders like Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, along with wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba. The captain, Laura Wolvaardt, along with Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, and Ayabonga Khaka form a balanced squad. Pakistan's side features wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali, batters such as Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, and Fatima Sana as captain.

Their bowling options include Rameen Shamim, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu, and Sadia Iqbal, with Gull Feroza also in the squad. The outcome of this match will have important implications for the group standings and the knockout stage qualification scenarios in the ICC Women's World T20





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