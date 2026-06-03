ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Standout Players to Watch

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to take place in England and Wales from June 12, featuring 12 teams competing for the trophy. The tournament promises a larger stage than ever before, with past editions consistently producing iconic batting performances. One of the standout players to watch is Georgia Voll, the 22-year-old Australian opener who boasts centuries in the white-ball formats and a T20I strike rate of 156.43.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to take place in England and Wales from June 12, featuring 12 teams competing for the trophy.

The tournament promises a larger stage than ever before, with past editions consistently producing iconic batting performances. One of the standout players to watch is Georgia Voll, the 22-year-old Australian opener who boasts centuries in the white-ball formats and a T20I strike rate of 156.43. She is currently sitting atop the women's T20I batting rankings and arrives at the tournament fresh off a stunning 101 from 53 balls against the West Indies in March.

Another player to keep an eye on is Sobhana Mostary, the heartbeat of Bangladesh's batting unit, who has elevated her game further since the 2024 T20 World Cup. She has piled up 413 runs across 15 innings while smashing 15 sixes, eight more than any other Bangladesh batter in that period. The upcoming tournament also marks a different phase in the career of Heather Knight, the experienced England batter who remains one of the side's most dependable players.

Despite injuries interrupting her momentum over the past year, Knight reminded everyone of her class with a century against India during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Now 35, Knight enters the competition as one of only three members of England's squad who were part of the nation's famous 2017 World Cup triumph on home soil.

She also owns one of the most iconic T20 World Cup innings - the unbeaten 108 from 66 balls against Thailand, a knock that made her the first woman to score centuries across all three international formats. Other players to watch include Shafali Verma, the 22-year-old Indian batter who has already made a name for herself with a blazing 87 in the Final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil, and Gaby Lewis, the Irish captain who has accumulated 800+ runs at an impressive average of 43.42 since the previous edition.

The tournament also features Sterre Kalis, the Netherlands' leading scorer during the 2026 Qualifier, and Suzie Bates, the legendary White Ferns batter who is set to retire after the 2026 World Cup. Bates leaves behind one of the greatest careers in women's cricket history, currently standing as the leading run scorer in women's T20I cricket with 4 720 runs accumulated across a remarkable 19-year international journey





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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Georgia Voll Sobhana Mostary Heather Knight Shafali Verma Gaby Lewis Sterre Kalis Suzie Bates

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