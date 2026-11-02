ICC reprimands Prince and Verreynne for umpire dissent in Cape Town Test

South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne received official reprimands and one demerit point each for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third Test against Australia.

South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne have each received an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The sanctions relate to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third Test against Australia in Cape Town. Both admitted the offences and accepted the penalties proposed by match referee Javagal Srinath, so no formal hearings were required. The incident occurred on the third day of the final Test at Newlands. It followed the dismissal of opener Marques Ackerman for 62 off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in South Africa's second innings.

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Ackerman DRS Review Controversy

Ackerman attempted to review the caught decision, but the umpires ruled that his appeal for a DRS review did not come within the prescribed 15 seconds and therefore could not be taken. As Ackerman walked towards the boundary line, Prince shouted repeatedly at the umpires that there was still time left for the appeal to be taken.

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Verreynne, who was not part of the match-day eleven but was on support duty as one of the 12th men in the Proteas dugout, asked Ackerman to remain inside the boundary line. That caused a delay in Ackerman leaving the field. Both Prince and Verreynne were found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Lubabalo Gcuma. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points. Because these were first offences for both men within a 24-month period, one demerit point was added to each of their disciplinary records.

ICC Demerit Point Consequences

The ICC also clarified the consequences of accumulating demerit points. A player or support personnel member who reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months has those points converted into suspension points. Two suspension points result in a ban from one Test, or two ODIs or T20Is, whichever comes first. Demerit points are removed from the disciplinary record after 24 months.

Mitchell Starc's key wicket of Marques Ackerman was a crucial moment in the match, as Ackerman had looked solid in both innings before falling to a corker. The dismissal sparked the controversy that led to the sanctions against Prince and Verreynne. The match was the final Test of the series between South Africa and Australia at Newlands. Prince and Verreynne accepted the sanctions proposed by Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel.

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The reprimands and demerit points are now part of their official disciplinary records. The incident serves as a reminder of the strict protocols surrounding player and support staff conduct in international cricket.