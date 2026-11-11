ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Unveiled for South Africa Zimbabwe Namibia

The ICC announces the full schedule for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup hosted by South Africa Zimbabwe and Namibia featuring 57 matches across 12 venues.

The International Cricket Council ( ICC) has officially released the comprehensive schedule for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. This major global sporting event is set to take place across three host nations: South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The tournament will feature a total of 14 teams competing for the prestigious title.

Key Dates and Host Nations Announced

The competition is scheduled to run from 2 October to 21 November 2027. The official theme for this edition of the tournament is "Three Nations, One Heartbeat," emphasizing the collaborative hosting effort. A total of 57 matches will be played across 12 different venues in the three countries. This marks a significant return to the region for top-tier international cricket after several years.

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Tournament Opening Matches and Fixtures

The tournament kicks off with defending champions Australia facing India at Newlands in Cape Town on 7 October. South Africa begins their campaign against New Zealand on 9 October. This match is particularly notable as it marks Zimbabwe's return to the World Cup stage after a 12-year absence. The opening weekend also features a highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers on 10 October.

Semifinals and Final Venue Details

The knockout stages of the tournament are scheduled for mid-November. The first semifinal will be held in Cape Town on 17 November. The second semifinal takes place in Centurion on 18 November. The final match of the tournament is set for the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 21 November 2027. These venues have been selected to handle the high volume of spectators expected for the concluding matches.

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Ticket Ballot Process and Pricing Structure

The ICC has opened a ticket ballot system for fans worldwide to register for entry. Entry into the ballot is free with no payment required at registration. If demand exceeds availability, access is allocated through a random draw rather than a first-come-first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified via email along with unsuccessful ones. Ticket prices vary according to currency exchange rates but start at approximately $10 for general admission.

Special Pricing Categories for Fans

The ICC has introduced special consideration for various demographic groups to ensure accessibility. Family bundles are available for those attending with children. Student and pensioner pricing options have been created to accommodate younger and older fans. Early-bird local allocations are being offered to residents in host cities. Community club and school group pricing is also available for organized groups.