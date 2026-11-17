Icasa wants mobile operators to verify subscribers biometrically against Home Affairs records to fight SIM-swap fraud, but industry and privacy experts warn of duplication with Rica, data risks and barriers for prepaid users.

Icasa is proposing that mobile operators verify subscribers identities using biometric checks against department of home affairs records when activating, reactivating or swapping SIM cards.

The draft amendments to South Africa s numbering regulations are intended to curb fraud and tighten accountability in the telecommunications sector. Existing subscribers would also have to undergo biometric verification within two years of the regulations taking effect. The regulator is right to be concerned about the growing threat of SIM-swap fraud and identity theft. Criminals have repeatedly exploited weaknesses in subscriber verification systems to hijack mobile numbers, intercept banking authentication messages and gain access to victims financial accounts.

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The proposal to strengthen identity checks is therefore understandable and, in many respects, overdue. SIM-swap fraud remains a significant problem, exposing consumers to potentially devastating financial losses. Better identity verification could make it considerably harder for fraudsters to assume someone else s mobile identity and access sensitive banking or personal information. Few would argue against stronger safeguards if they genuinely improve security.

Industry Privacy and Practicality Concerns

The telecommunications industry, represented by the Association of Comms and Technology, has raised concerns about the practicality of implementing the proposals. This is particularly true in the prepaid market where SIM cards are sold in massive volumes. Perhaps the most contentious issue is privacy. Unlike passwords or bank cards, biometric identifiers cannot be replaced if compromised.

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A fingerprint remains a fingerprint for life. Operators argue that the proposed framework risks duplicating requirements already covered under the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act, which governs SIM registration. If Icasa s framework operates alongside Rica without proper alignment, consumers and operators could face additional costs and complexity without a corresponding improvement in fraud prevention. There are also important questions about access and affordability.

Mobile connectivity has become an essential service rather than a discretionary expense. South Africans rely on mobile numbers to access banking services, public services, education, job opportunities and healthcare information. Additional administrative hurdles could create unintended barriers, especially for low-income consumers and those living in rural areas where access to verification facilities may be limited. The proposal to limit individuals to five mobile numbers per operator is another area that warrants closer scrutiny.

Barriers to Mobile Access and Number Limits

While the measure may be intended to reduce abuse, some consumers and small businesses have legitimate reasons for maintaining multiple numbers. Icasa will need to clearly demonstrate why such a cap is necessary and whether it will materially reduce fraud. Privacy advocates and technology experts support the principle of biometric verification while warning against the creation of large databases containing biometric information.

Several experts have argued that any verification system should ensure that fingerprints or facial data are not stored by private companies. They say only verification results, rather than the biometric data itself, should be retained. Icasa s draft regulations attempt to address some of these concerns by limiting the use of biometric information to identity verification purposes. They also restrict the retention of records after deactivation of a mobile number.

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Consultation and Security Balancing

However, questions remain about cybersecurity, oversight and whether Home Affairs has the capacity to support verification requests on the scale envisioned. As the consultation process unfolds, the challenge for Icasa is not whether to tackle SIM fraud, but how to do so effectively. South Africans deserve stronger protection from increasingly sophisticated criminals. At the same time, they deserve assurance that measures introduced to enhance security will not compromise privacy, increase exclusion or create new vulnerabilities.

The regulator should use the consultation period to refine the proposals and ensure that any final framework strikes an appropriate balance between security, practicality and individual rights.