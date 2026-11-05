Icasa Rules Out Private Biometric Storage for Sim Verification

Icasa proposes strict bans on private companies storing fingerprints for Sim swaps, citing irreversible data breaches and proposing secure tokenization methods to protect 117.3 million users from fraud.

South Africa's Independent Communications Regulatory Authority ( Icasa) has signaled a decisive stance against the private sector retaining customer biometric data, specifically fingerprints, for the purpose of verifying mobile subscribers. This recommendation emerges as the regulator prepares to implement new rules designed to curb the rising tide of Sim swap fraud, a crime that has cost consumers and financial institutions millions of rand in recent years. By proposing that only government entities hold raw biometric records, Icasa aims to eliminate the risk of large-scale, irreversible data breaches that could compromise national security and individual privacy on an unprecedented scale.

The Irreversible Nature of Biometric Data

The core argument for excluding private operators from storing fingerprints rests on the permanent nature of biometric identifiers, which cannot be reset like passwords. Icasa emphasizes that while a compromised password or bank card can be cancelled and replaced, a leaked fingerprint remains stolen for the lifetime of the individual. If a private company holding data for South Africa's 117.3 million mobile subscriptions suffers a breach, the resulting harm cannot be undone by fines or apologies. This data would become an immediate and highly attractive target for criminal syndicates, exposing every connected bank account and digital identity to lifelong risk.

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Mandatory Verification and Severe Penalties

Under the regulations published in the Government Gazette on 28 October, the verification process will require all new Sim activations or swaps to undergo a biometric check against Home Affairs records. Existing subscribers who have not yet been verified will be granted a two-year window to complete this authentication process with their mobile operators. The financial penalties for non-compliance are substantial, with operators facing fines ranging from R2-million to R4-million for each contravention where a swap is approved for an unauthorized individual. These measures are designed to force strict adherence to identity protocols and deter negligent security practices across the telecommunications sector.

Cyber and Physical Threat Landscapes

The proposal anticipates a multi-front attack from fraudsters who will target both digital infrastructure and physical verification points. Online threats include malware planted on in-store scanners, interception of scan data in transit, and sophisticated phishing campaigns asking users to verify their Sim via fraudulent links. Criminals are also expected to employ deepfake technology to bypass remote face-check systems. In the physical realm, the threat extends to corrupt staff accepting bribes, fake agents harvesting prints during the two-year re-verification window, and criminals lifting prints from surfaces like glasses or phone screens to force scans during robberies.

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Technical Solutions for Secure Verification

To mitigate these risks, Icasa advocates for advanced cryptographic techniques that allow operators to verify identity without ever accessing the raw biometric image. One such method involves fuzzy extractors, which convert fingerprint scans into stable, salted hash keys that are unique to each network, preventing cross-database linking. Other viable solutions include storing protected templates on the Sim card's secure chip, encrypting scans during transmission so only match results are shared, or using device-bound cryptographic keys similar to those employed by Apple and Android passkeys. These methods ensure that the network receives only a signed proof of identity, rendering stolen data useless to attackers.

Consumer Protections and Financial Safeguards

Beyond technical safeguards, the regulatory framework recommends integrating immediate consumer alerts and banking freezes to slow down fraudulent transactions. Following any Sim swap, customers should receive SMS and email notifications, and banks should implement a 24-hour pause on one-time PINs for new numbers. Financial institutions can utilize standardized network interfaces to check in real-time if a number has been recently swapped, allowing them to freeze high-risk transactions until the customer confirms their identity. These layered protections, inspired by models like India's Aadhaar tokenization system, aim to create a resilient ecosystem where biometric data remains secure and fraudsters are denied immediate access to victims' digital assets.