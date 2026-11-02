ICASA Proposes Direct Licensing to Boost Telecom Competition in South Africa

ICASA seeks to replace inefficient license transfers with direct applications to lower entry barriers and increase competition among South African telecom operators.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, known as Icasa, has formally proposed a significant overhaul of the national telecommunications licensing framework. This move aims to dismantle existing barriers that hinder new network operators from entering the competitive market. The regulator's preliminary conclusion indicates that the current system for allowing new entrants is not functioning efficiently or effectively to promote genuine market competition.

Problems with Current Transfer System

In a discussion document published in the Government Gazette on Friday, Icasa detailed its findings regarding the existing regime. Under this current system, any newcomer to the market is required to purchase an existing license from a current holder and then seek Icasa's approval for the transfer of ownership. The regulator stated that this process has failed to be efficient or effective in promoting competition. It found that demand for new licenses appears to be high, yet the current structure creates artificial barriers to entry maintained by existing I-ECNS licensees in the secondary market.

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Icasa noted that it has issued 470 individual electronic communications network service licenses, which are required to run networks of national or provincial scope. However, the regulator found that most of these licenses are largely inactive or dormant. On average, Icasa has approved only about eleven transfers of ownership or control per year. This low volume of activity suggests that the secondary market is not functioning as intended to facilitate new market entry.

Proposed Direct Licensing Mechanism

To address these issues, Icasa's preliminary view is that the benefits of issuing new licenses directly are likely to outweigh the costs. The regulator proposes a new direct licensing mechanism where access into the market is no longer dependent on the incumbent licensee. This approach is considered the most efficient fix for the identified problems. Icasa stated that it does not consider it necessary to intervene directly in the secondary market pricing. Instead, it plans to publish guidelines on how it approves license transfers and may consider a use it or lose it rule to stop licenses being hoarded by inactive holders.

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Amatole Telecommunications provided context to the inquiry, stating that a pair of individual licenses costs more than R1-million on the secondary market before Icasa's transfer application fee of R84,738 per license is added. Satellite operator Sateliot noted that many license holders were defunct companies who are uncontactable. These factors highlight the practical difficulties and high costs associated with the current indirect licensing model.

Government Policy and Legal Framework

Under section 5(6) of the Electronic Communications Act, Icasa may accept applications for new I-ECNS licenses only in terms of a policy direction from the communications minister. Communications minister Solly Malatsi issued one in August 2025, asking for the inquiry. The Internet Service Providers' Association, known as Ispa, said in its submission that Icasa had been asking for such a direction since 2016. Ispa stated that the regulator had told parliament it favours direct applications and is on record describing the transfer process as an unwarranted administrative burden.

Cell C took a different view, arguing that Icasa had read section 5(6) too narrowly and could have acted on policy directions already in force. Icasa received 33 submissions on the matter. The submissions split largely along predictable lines, with incumbents generally resisting change while new and satellite operators pushed for reform. Applicants for new licenses would still have to meet the Electronic Communications Act's legal, technical, financial and ownership requirements. Icasa would retain the right to refuse them.

Industry Responses to the Inquiry

Vodacom said it does not see the current framework as a barrier to entry, though it criticised Icasa's execution. MTN said international evidence suggests that two or three infrastructure operators are typically sufficient to ensure effective competition. MTN argued there is no evidence-based justification for a new licensing window and wants Icasa to wait for the outcome of a large number of license renewals due in 2028 and 2029. Telkom said the marginal effect of new licenses was likely to be negligible. Rain stated that market entry barriers are economic, not administrative.

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Satellite operators and smaller players argued the opposite. SpaceX said the transfer system has the effect of appointing incumbent operators as the first arbiter as to whether a new entrant may enter the market. At worst, it promotes rent-seeking by opportunistic licensees that no longer require their licenses. Amazon Leo, Eutelsat, Plan-S and the Global Satellite Operators Association also backed direct licensing. Eutelsat said that although it has a South African entity, it has had to rely on a partnership model to operate ground infrastructure in the country.

Future Implications for Market Entry

Icasa stressed that the inquiry is not about a new I-ECNS license for the provision of satellite-based services, because the licensing regime is technology neutral. But that cuts both ways, as satellite operators would be able to apply for any new licenses. SpaceX told the inquiry that it intends to obtain both individual licenses to provide a national service. The regulator emphasized that the possibility of failure is not generally regarded as a sufficient reason to prohibit market entry. A new operator's commercial viability should primarily be a matter for the applicant and its investors, marking a shift in regulatory philosophy towards greater market openness.