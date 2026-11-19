The South African communications regulator Icasa opposes a Sakeliga court application challenging the mandatory 30% ownership rule for telecoms operators like Starlink.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( Icasa) has formally declared its intention to oppose a significant legal challenge brought by the business advocacy group Sakeliga. This judicial review threatens to reshape the regulatory landscape for major telecommunications providers operating within the country, specifically impacting multinational entities such as Elon Musk's Starlink. The central dispute revolves around the strict enforcement of a regulatory mandate that requires operators to divest a substantial portion of their local shares to historically disadvantaged groups. By contesting this application, Icasa aims to uphold its current licensing framework against accusations that the existing rules are legally unsustainable without statutory amendments.

Sakeliga Legal Action Against 30 Percent Rule

Sakeliga submitted its review application to the court seeking to overturn Icasa's recent determination regarding the enforcement of government policy directives. The regulator had previously informed the court and Sakeliga on Thursday that it would resist the application. The core of Sakeliga's argument is that Icasa cannot fully implement communications minister Solly Malatsi's December 2025 empowerment policy direction without a concurrent change in the underlying legislation. Icasa's board of directors made a specific decision on 13 May asserting that the minister's directive lacked the necessary legal authority to be executed in its current form by the regulator.

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This timeline highlights a critical friction point between executive policy guidance and regulatory operational capacity. The minister's directive explicitly instructed Icasa to align its ownership requirements with the established ICT sector code. This alignment was intended to provide a more flexible framework for international companies seeking to enter or operate within the South African telecommunications market. However, Icasa's ruling suggests that the policy direction oversteps its legal bounds when it demands immediate compliance with new ownership structures that are not yet codified in primary law.

EEIPs and Alternative Investment Pathways

The disputed policy direction references equity-equivalent investment programmes, commonly known as EEIPs. These programmes offer a distinct alternative to traditional equity divestment by allowing multinational corporations to fulfill transformation obligations through non-equity means. Under this framework, companies can invest in critical areas such as skills development, infrastructure support, and enterprise growth rather than selling a stake in their local South African subsidiary. This mechanism is designed to attract foreign direct investment while still contributing to the broader socio-economic goals of the nation.

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The ICT sector code recognizes these EEIPs as valid compliance methods, providing a nuanced approach to empowerment that differs from rigid shareholding requirements. By referencing this code, the minister's directive aimed to harmonize Icasa's licensing conditions with these broader sector-specific guidelines. This approach would theoretically allow companies like Starlink to navigate regulatory hurdles without the financial and operational complications associated with forced equity transfers. The debate centers on whether the regulator can enforce these alternative pathways or if it must adhere to stricter, older statutory interpretations.

Sakeliga's Distinct Stance On Transformation Rules

Sakeliga, an organization that actively campaigns against broad-based black economic empowerment policies, has taken a nuanced position in this legal battle. While the group generally opposes the concept of forced transformation mandates, it has articulated a specific view on how the EEIP framework compares to the current quota system. Sakeliga stated that a victory in this case would not result in the complete removal of ownership requirements for telecoms operators. Instead, the group argues that the outcome would replace a strict racial quota with what it describes as a racial handicap.

This distinction is central to Sakeliga's legal strategy and its public statements regarding the case. The group acknowledges that a racial handicap remains an objectionable practice in principle. However, it contends that this alternative constitutes a tangible improvement over the current rigid quota system that Icasa is currently enforcing. This positioning allows Sakeliga to challenge the regulator's authority and specific policy implementation without advocating for a complete deregulation of ownership rules. It reflects a strategic compromise that prioritizes legal precision over ideological consistency.

Impact On Starlink And Market Regulation

The outcome of this legal challenge will have direct implications for the deployment and operation of Starlink and similar high-tech telecommunications providers in South Africa. The 30% ownership rule presents a significant barrier for foreign operators who may be reluctant to sell equity in their valuable South African subsidiaries. By challenging the legal basis of Icasa's enforcement of the minister's directive, Sakeliga is testing the limits of regulatory power in the digital economy sector.

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If the court agrees with Sakeliga, Icasa may be forced to revise its licensing criteria or seek legislative amendments to support its enforcement actions. This could lead to a period of regulatory uncertainty for telecommunications investors and providers. Conversely, if Icasa prevails, the current strict ownership requirements will remain in place, potentially complicating the entry of international players into the South African market. The regulator's decision to oppose the application signals its commitment to maintaining the status quo until the legal framework is clearly resolved by the judiciary.