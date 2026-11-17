Communication Minister Solly Malatsi confirms ICASA has issued a formal cease and desist notice to SpaceX regarding unauthorized Starlink services in South Africa.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( ICASA) has issued a formal notice of non-compliance to SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, citing unauthorized operations within the country. Communication and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi confirmed this regulatory action last week in response to parliamentary inquiries regarding the enforcement of telecommunications laws.

Regulatory Timeline and Enforcement Actions

ICASA has been investigating allegations concerning the unauthorized provision and use of Starlink services since last year. On 21 May 2025, the regulatory authority formally requested clarification from SpaceX regarding reports that the satellite internet services were operating in the Republic of South Africa.

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SpaceX subsequently advised the authority that it had implemented measures to prevent unauthorized access to its services within South Africa. The company stated it had taken action against unauthorized resellers. However, following continued reports of suspected unauthorized operations, ICASA established a dedicated task team to conduct further investigations and inspections.

On 14 October 2026, the authority issued a formal notice of non-compliance to SpaceX. This notice demanded that the company cease the unauthorized provision and operation of Starlink services in the republic. The notice serves as a official cease and desist order directing the company to halt these activities immediately.

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Ministerial Response and Political Criticism

Minister Solly Malatsi revealed the enforcement action while responding to a question from MKP MP Adil Nchabeleng. Nchabeleng had asked the minister to account for the apparent failure to enforce telecommunications laws as Starlink services continued to be illegally accessed in the country.

Malatsi stated that ICASA was taking steps to strengthen its monitoring and investigative capabilities to support effective, evidence-based enforcement. He asserted that no officials had been identified as responsible for enforcement failures warranting individual accountability. The minister emphasized that ICASA continued to exercise its regulatory oversight and enforcement mandate in relation to the matter.

Adil Nchabeleng expressed dissatisfaction with the minister's response, accusing Malatsi of passing the buck by pointing at ICASA. Nchabeleng argued that the responsibility for law enforcement and ensuring compliance with digital communications regulations lies with the minister. He suggested that the government may be reluctant to take a hard line on the company due to its size and magnitude.

Legal Consequences and Future Steps

ICASA spokesperson Ramasela Matlou confirmed that the authority is currently engaged in ongoing processes aimed at addressing the unauthorized provision of Starlink services. She emphasized that South African legislation prohibits the provision of electronic communications services without the requisite authorization.

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Matlou stated that Starlink is expected to implement and maintain appropriate technical and operational measures to prevent the unauthorized provision of its services within South African territory. The authority warned that if the unauthorized provision of services persists, further regulatory measures may be considered.

These potential measures include lodging a formal complaint with the International Telecommunication Union. Such an intervention would aim to prevent the continued provision of unauthorized services in South Africa. Malatsi added that any further administrative or legal action would be considered where warranted by the evidence and in accordance with the applicable legislative framework.

Nchabeleng warned that allowing lawlessness in the digital regulatory space could lead to operators running radio and TV stations or telecommunications networks without licenses. He insisted that the minister must ensure consequence management, hold officials accountable for failures to enforce rules, and impose penalties on companies breaking the laws.