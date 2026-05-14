ICASA Approves Licence Transfer of Herotel to Vumatel, Strengthening South Africa's Telecommunications Sector

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has approved the licence transfer application of Herotel to Maziv subsidiary Vumatel, a major step in strengthening South Africa's telecommunications sector. The acquisition of the remaining shares in Herotel by Vumatel, which was completed in December last year, combines Vumatel's metropolitan fibre expertise and national scale with Herotel's footprint in rural and underserved communities.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( ICASA ) has approved the licence transfer application of Herotel to Maziv subsidiary Vumatel , marking a major step in strengthening South Africa's telecommunications sector.

The acquisition of the remaining shares in Herotel by Vumatel, which was completed in December last year, combines Vumatel's metropolitan fibre expertise and national scale with Herotel's footprint in rural and underserved communities. Vumatel, a firm believer in Herotel's vision, initially acquired a minority stake several years ago. The transaction will accelerate rollouts and deliver high-quality, affordable fibre to communities that have traditionally been left behind.

Herotel's CEO, Van Zyl Botha, says the deal will strengthen connectivity in smaller towns and regional markets. Herotel is currently South Africa's third-largest fibre network operator behind Vumatel and Openserve. The approval of the acquisition is subject to conditions aimed at safeguarding competition, ensuring transparency, and supporting public interest outcomes. Herotel has become South Africa's largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service provider by connected homes, according to the most recent Africa Analysis FTTH Quarter Tracking report.

Herotel's growth has been driven by a direct-access network model that combines ownership of fibre and wireless infrastructure with local deployment and support teams. The company's prepaid fibre model has made high-volume home internet more accessible to households that prefer flexible spending options over long-term contracts





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ICASA Herotel Maziv Vumatel Fibre Network Operator Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) Direct-Access Network Model Prepaid Fibre Model Rural And Underserved Communities South Africa's Third-Largest Fibre Network Ope Africa Analysis FTTH Quarter Tracking Report

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