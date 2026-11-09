Ibrahima Kone On Kylian Mbappe Return To France Squad

France defender Ibrahima Konate confirms Kylian Mbappe is in good spirits returning to the national team despite recent controversies and missing the Ballon dOr.

France defender Ibrahima Konate stated on Monday that Kylian Mbappe is in a positive mental state as he prepares to rejoin the national team squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures. The 27-year-old forward is set to participate in matches against Italy and Turkey this week under the guidance of coach Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe Returns To National Team Squad

Kylian Mbappe has been available for selection after missing the previous three international matches due to injury. His absence from the roster did not diminish his importance to the French setup, as he remains a central figure in the team's tactical plans. Konate emphasized that the Real Madrid striker has been decisive in recent club appearances, signaling his readiness to contribute immediately to Les Bleus.

Also read Springboks Dominate France at Stade de France Ahead of Six Nations Clash

The return of the striker comes at a critical time for the squad as they face significant challenges in the tournament. Zinedine Zidane has relied on the offensive capabilities of his most experienced player to drive the team forward. The defender noted that Mbappe is absolutely vital for the group, particularly in high-stakes environments like Madrid, where the team has shown strong form.

Addressing Ballon DOr Disappointment

Kylian Mbappe narrowly lost the prestigious Ballon dOr award to England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in late October. Ibrahima Konate acknowledged that the defeat was difficult for the competitor, noting that many felt the French star thoroughly deserved the honor. Despite the disappointment, Konate observed that the player quickly shifted his focus back to performance and training.

Advertisement

The former Liverpool centre-half recalled that the very next day after the announcement, the forward was giving his all during training sessions. This rapid return to professional focus demonstrates the player's resilience and commitment to excellence. Konate expressed hope that the star will be in top form next year to finally lift the award, highlighting the ongoing rivalry and potential for redemption in future ceremonies.

Controversy Regarding Comments In China

The forward faced significant international scrutiny following comments made during an interview with the French show The Bridge. In a clip that has since been removed, he joked about an internet meme that photoshopped his face onto an image resembling former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The statement sparked a massive social media storm and led to immediate repercussions for his commercial partnerships.

Major Chinese brands subsequently cut ties with the 27-year-old, and Spanish LaLiga matches were pulled from state television broadcaster CCTV. Despite these severe professional and public relations challenges, Konate insisted that the striker has put the incident firmly behind him. The defender believes the player remains focused on football rather than external controversies.

Impact On Upcoming Nations League Matches

France will utilize Kylian Mbappe's presence in the upcoming clashes against Italy and Turkey. The striker's return adds significant firepower to the squad as they look to secure positive results in the competition. Zinedine Zidane can now field a fully experienced offensive unit, combining the return of the injured player with the existing depth of the team.

Advertisement

The combination of sporting success and personal resilience is expected to define the next phase for the player. As he steps back onto the pitch, the focus remains on delivering decisive performances for his country. The national team will aim to leverage his talent to overcome the upcoming European opponents in this crucial stage of the tournament.