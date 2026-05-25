IBM and BITanium to Host Webinar on Building AI-Ready Data Foundations

Experts from BITanium and IBM will share strategies on how organisations can simplify hybrid data integration, unify trusted enterprise data, and accelerate AI outcomes through modern data architectures. During the Q&A session, they will engage directly with attendees to provide answers to their most pressing data and AI challenges.

BITanium and IBM are hosting a webinar to help executives build AI-ready data foundations using IBM watsonx. The webinar takes place on 25 June 2026 from 09:00 to 10:00 and will feature expert insights, real-world case studies, live demos, and an interactive question- answer session.



IBM watsonx.data has already been used to great success by many organisations. USED BY MANY ORGANISATIONS, IBM watsonx.data has been successfully implemented by various companies including Dynamiq, Cogniware, and Tahto





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Bitanium IBM Watsonx Watsonx.Data Data Foundations AI-Ready Hybrid Data Integration Enterprise Data Modern Architectures AI Outcomes Data Delivery Organizations

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