Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over Kenya in Nairobi, putting South Africa back on top of Group D and taking his Afcon qualifying tally to five goals.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice as Bafana Bafana beat Kenya 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday, a result that lifted South Africa back to the top of Group D in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The win gave Bafana 10 points, one more than Guinea, after South Africa had temporarily dropped to second place. Bafana had drawn 2-2 with Benni McCarthy's Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday, while Guinea beat Eritrea 3-1 on Monday night. Mofokeng, 22, has now scored five goals in the qualifiers, making him the leading scorer of the campaign. The playmaker has started all four of Bafana's Afcon qualifiers since Pitso Mosimane replaced Hugo Broos in September.

Also read Mofokeng brace gives Bafana Bafana 2-1 win over Kenya and top spot in Group D

Mofokeng dismisses Broos criticism

Asked about Broos, who he said hardly believed in him, Mofokeng insisted he is not trying to prove a point to anyone. Under Broos, the former Orlando Pirates star was a rare starter, with the Belgian coach suggesting the diminutive 22-year-old was still developing and needed to bulk up physically.

Advertisement

If someone does not believe in me, I just have to work hard because it is not criticism, they just do not believe in you and you have to work on it, Mofokeng said in Nairobi. Sometimes people criticise us and sometimes it is true, and we have to take the criticism and work on it; we just have to work harder. Mofokeng also said he takes pride in wearing the Bafana shirt.

I am very proud to play for my country and I will just keep on going, he said. I think when I get onto the pitch, it is not about proving any point to anyone; it is just about doing my job and doing what the coach wants. When I get onto the pitch, I give my all, and when I go out, you must know that I left everything on the pitch, he added.

Mosimane pressure eased in Nairobi

Mofokeng plays his club football for Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, where he has also been in scoring form. The result eased the pressure on Mosimane's team, who knew anything less than a win in Nairobi would have left them with a mountain to climb to reach the next Afcon. Eritrea are already out of contention.

Kenya qualify automatically as co-hosts of the 2027 tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania, so the race for the group's qualifying place is between South Africa and Guinea. The two nations will meet in March. South Africa end Group D against Guinea away and then Eritrea at home in March. Guinea are a point behind Bafana, making the coming fixtures decisive for Mosimane's side.

Advertisement

Mofokeng nets brace as Bafana get Afcon campaign back on track in Kenya.