Ouaddou Says Recruitment Not His Job as Pirates Face Striker Questions

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says scouting and recruitment are not part of his contract, while several experienced players remain underused. Pirates have scored 39 goals this season but continue to waste chances.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear that recruitment is not his responsibility. His comments came after his side progressed to the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals.

The coach was asked whether Pirates need to strengthen their striking department. Ouaddou pointed to the club's scouting department instead. He said the club knows exactly what it is looking for in terms of identity and style of play. He added that this is not a secret for anybody.

Also read Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou on why Appollis is benched

Ouaddou Declines Recruitment Responsibility

The coach distanced himself from the recruitment process. He insisted his responsibility is to work with the players available to him. He said he is here to coach, not to scout players. He added that scouting is not part of his duty or his contract.

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Despite having an extensive network across the continent, Ouaddou stressed that he does not personally bring players to the club. His remarks offer a glimpse into how responsibilities are divided at Mayfair. Recruitment remains the job of a dedicated department rather than the head coach. Pirates have already scored 39 times in all competitions this season, a tally bettered only by one other team.

Yet Ouaddou has repeatedly challenged his attacking players to be more clinical. The Buccaneers continue to waste opportunities despite their impressive scoring record. The coach has rotated his attacking options in search of the right combination. Yanela Mbuthuma, Evidence Makgopa and Boitumelo Radiopane have all been given opportunities.

Pirates Attacking Issues Ahead of January Window

Sifiso Luthuli also made his debut. With the January transfer window approaching, Pirates' ability to address their attacking concerns could become an important talking point. Their wastefulness in front of goal could undermine an otherwise productive campaign. Ouaddou has reshaped Orlando Pirates since taking charge.

Several familiar faces have been left struggling for game time. Experienced players such as Kabelo Dlamini and Makhehlene Makhaula have been underutilised. Thapelo Mokobodi, Simphiwe Masilela and Mthetheli Mthiyane have featured regularly. They have often been chosen ahead of more experienced players.

This has raised questions about the futures of some squad members. Kabelo Dlamini, 30, has struggled for game time under Ouaddou. His future at Pirates appeared uncertain even before the season started. Reports linked him to several other clubs.

Despite not featuring this season, Dlamini remains a fan favourite among the Buccaneers faithful. It remains to be seen whether he will get a chance to prove himself under the new coach. Masindi Nemtajela joined Pirates last season and played an important role in helping the club secure a treble.

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Experienced Players Struggle for Game Time

However, the arrival of Simphiwe Masilela has seen him drop down the pecking order. He now faces a fight for minutes in midfield. Makhehlene Makhaula does not appear to be viewed as a first-choice midfielder by Ouaddou. Last season, the experienced midfielder enjoyed regular game time largely following Sihle Nduli's injury.

That opened the door for him to feature more prominently. Although Makhaula has been named on the bench on several occasions this campaign, he has struggled to get onto the pitch. Thapelo Xoki is another forgotten figure. Many Orlando Pirates supporters may have forgotten that Xoki is still part of the squad.

The defender has not featured for the Buccaneers in nearly two years. He looks set to miss out on another season. While he could still offer valuable experience in the dressing room, his lack of match fitness makes it difficult to see how he would fit into Ouaddou's plans. Mohau Nkota recently returned from Saudi Arabia on loan.

Nkota Faces Tough Competition for Place

Many Pirates supporters expected Nkota to reclaim his place in the team with relative ease. The young winger, however, has made just two substitute appearances since his return. With competition for places increasing at the club, Nkota has struggled to make an immediate impact. He will need to work hard to convince Ouaddou that he deserves more opportunities.

Ouaddou's coaching decisions and squad rotation have become central to the club's season. While the team continues to score goals, the balance between experienced players and new regulars remains a talking point. The January window could be crucial for addressing attacking concerns and squad depth.