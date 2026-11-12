Hyundai Launches Second-Generation Venue SUV in South Africa

Hyundai reveals the new Venue SUV in South Africa with prices from R319,900 to R499,900, featuring updated design, enhanced safety for all variants, and new engine options.

Hyundai has officially launched the second-generation Venue compact SUV in South Africa, marking a significant update to its entry-level crossover lineup. The South Africa n release introduces three distinct variants, with pricing structures ranging from R319,900 to R499,900 across the spectrum. This strategic move positions the vehicle to reclaim ground in a highly competitive automotive sector that has seen fluctuating demand since the previous model retired in early 2026.

Design Updates and Platform Specifications

The new Hyundai Venue retains the 3,995mm length of its predecessor but features a notably extended wheelbase, now measuring 20mm longer. This structural adjustment aims to improve interior space utilization while maintaining the compact footprint required for urban driving. The exterior styling draws heavy inspiration from larger Hyundai SUVs such as the Creta and Santa Fe, utilizing a boxy silhouette that conveys a rugged, adventurous character.

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Exterior aesthetics are defined by pumped-out wheel arches fitted with black mouldings and a dark chrome radiator grille. These design elements are intended to give the front-wheel-drive crossover a more robust visual presence, even though the vehicle lacks serious off-roading capabilities. Despite its urban focus, the Venue maintains a practical 190mm ground clearance, ensuring it can handle uneven city streets and minor road imperfections with ease.

Engine Variants and Performance Details

Buyers in South Africa can choose from three specific petrol engine configurations, each tailored to different performance and efficiency priorities. The entry-level option is a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 61kW of power and 115Nm of torque. This unit is exclusively paired with a five-speed manual transmission, offering a straightforward driving experience for cost-conscious consumers seeking basic functionality.

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For those requiring more power, the range offers two turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engines. The Premium variant delivers 71kW and 172Nm, while the flagship N Line version pushes output to 88kW with the same 172Nm torque figure. Both turbocharged models utilize a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for smoother gear shifts. Hyundai cites a fuel consumption figure of 6.5 liters per 100km for the 1.2-liter manual, while the 1.0-liter turbo Premium variant consumes 6.9 liters per 100km.

Interior Features and Connectivity Upgrades

Inside the cabin, Hyundai has implemented a modernized layout centered around a dual-screen display arrangement. The infotainment system features a 12.3-inch screen that serves as the primary interface for navigation and media controls. Connectivity is handled through standard Bluetooth functionality and Apple CarPlay integration, which includes voice recognition capabilities to enhance safety and convenience for drivers.

The top-tier 1.0T N Line DCT derivative introduces executive-level amenities not found in lower trims. These additions include automatic climate control, electrically folding exterior mirrors, and a tilt-and-slide electric sunroof. While the base 1.2 Premium MT and 1.0T Premium DCT models ride on 16-inch steel wheels with full covers, the N Line version distinguishes itself with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps, replacing the halogen quad-beam units found in other variants.

Safety Standards and Pricing Structure

A major overhaul in safety equipment ensures that all Hyundai Venue models sold in South Africa now come standard with six airbags. This represents a significant upgrade from the previous generation, which offered only two airbags in the baseline model and six in the top tier. All variants also include essential electronic aids such as electronic stability control, ABS brakes, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, a rear-view monitor, and parking distance warning systems.

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The pricing for the new lineup reflects the expanded feature sets and updated powertrains. The Hyundai Venue 1.2 Premium with the five-speed manual transmission is priced at R319,900. The mid-range Hyundai Venue 1.0T Premium with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission costs R349,900. At the top of the range, the Hyundai Venue 1.0T N Line with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is available for R499,900.

Every purchase includes a comprehensive seven-year or 200,000km warranty, alongside a three-year or 45,000km service plan. This coverage structure is designed to provide long-term value and peace of mind for owners in the South African market. Business Day attended the launch event in Johannesburg on Friday to witness the unveiling, with independent driving impressions scheduled for future publication to provide deeper insights into real-world performance.