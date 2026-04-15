Hyundai South Africa introduces the new Grand i10 Executive trim, featuring crucial safety upgrades like side and curtain airbags, and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), alongside existing safety features. This variant aims to improve occupant protection and on-road stability, reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to value and safety in the entry-level segment. Available with either a 1.0L or 1.2L petrol engine and a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, pricing and availability details are forthcoming.

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` tags. * *Paragraph 1:* Hyundai South Africa is set to enhance the safety profile of its popular Grand i10 model with the introduction of a new Executive trim. This latest variant will incorporate significant safety upgrades, positioning it as a more secure option within the competitive entry-level segment. The most notable additions to the Executive derivative include side and curtain airbags, which will complement the existing driver and front passenger airbags. This comprehensive airbag system significantly boosts occupant protection in the event of a collision. Furthermore, the Executive trim will be equipped with an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP). ESP is a crucial safety technology that helps drivers maintain control of their vehicle during sudden maneuvers or in slippery conditions by automatically applying brakes to individual wheels and reducing engine power when necessary. These enhancements are not only about passive safety but also contribute to improved on-road stability, as stated by Hyundai Automotive South Africa. The Grand i10 Executive will be available with a choice of two familiar transmission options: a five-speed manual gearbox for those who prefer direct control, and a four-speed automatic transmission for added convenience. * *Paragraph 2:* Under the hood, the Grand i10 lineup continues to offer two naturally aspirated petrol engine choices. The first is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that delivers 49kW of power and 94Nm of torque, providing an efficient urban driving experience. For those seeking a bit more performance, there is the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine, which produces 61kW of power and 114Nm of torque. * *Paragraph 3:* Stanley Anderson, chief executive officer of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, emphasized the company's dedication to continuous improvement. He stated, 'We take a proactive and continuous approach to improving our vehicles. The introduction of the Executive derivative reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and overall product value in a highly competitive segment.' Anderson further elaborated on the strategic importance of this update, adding, 'Our latest update underscores our intent to maintain competitiveness in the entry-level market while reinforcing brand value through incremental innovation and feature-led differentiation.' * *Paragraph 4:* While Hyundai South Africa has revealed the safety upgrades and transmission options for the new Grand i10 Executive, specific details regarding local pricing and definitive market availability are yet to be announced. Interested buyers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as the launch approaches. * *Paragraph 5:* This strategic move by Hyundai aims to bolster its position in a segment where safety features are increasingly becoming a deciding factor for consumers. By integrating advanced safety technologies into a more accessible model, Hyundai is demonstrating its commitment to offering value-driven vehicles that do not compromise on passenger well-being. The inclusion of ESP and expanded airbag coverage sets a higher standard for safety within its class, potentially influencing competitors to follow suit. The Grand i10 has consistently been a strong performer for Hyundai, known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. The addition of the Executive trim with enhanced safety features is expected to appeal to a broader demographic, including families and new drivers who prioritize security. The brand's focus on incremental innovation, as highlighted by Mr. Anderson, suggests a long-term strategy of evolving its offerings to meet and exceed market expectations. This approach not only addresses immediate consumer needs but also builds brand loyalty by consistently delivering improved products. * *Paragraph 6:* The market for entry-level hatchbacks is fiercely contested, with manufacturers constantly striving to differentiate their offerings. Hyundai's decision to introduce these safety upgrades on the Grand i10 Executive is a clear indication of its understanding of consumer priorities. In many markets, advanced safety features are no longer considered premium additions but essential components of a modern vehicle. By making these features more accessible, Hyundai is democratizing safety and making it a standard expectation rather than an optional extra. This is a significant step towards making safer vehicles more attainable for a wider range of buyers. The timing of this announcement also suggests a response to evolving safety regulations and consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety. As safety becomes a more prominent selling point, Hyundai's proactive stance with the Grand i10 Executive is likely to resonate well with potential customers * P1: Hyundai South Africa... added convenience. * P2: Under the hood... 114Nm of torque. * P3: Stanley Anderson... feature-led differentiation. * P4: While Hyundai South Africa... the launch approaches. * P5: This strategic move... delivering improved products. * P6: The market for entry-level... potential customers. * `

Hyundai South Africa... added convenience.

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Under the hood... 114Nm of torque.

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Stanley Anderson... feature-led differentiation.

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While Hyundai South Africa... the launch approaches.

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This strategic move... delivering improved products.

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The market for entry-level... potential customers

` (Note: Input text ends without a period on the very last word, must keep text exactly as provided). * Check constraints: * Wrap in `

`? Yes. * Change/Rewrite/Translate? No. * Extra text? No. * Language English? Yes. * Return only formatted text? Yes. *Refining Paragraph Breaks based on logical flow and spacing in the provided text:* The source text has spaces that indicate paragraph breaks: - After "...added convenience." - After "...114Nm of torque." - After "...feature-led differentiation." - After "...the launch approaches." - After "...delivering improved products." Let's re-examine the text blocks: Block 1: Hyundai South Africa... added convenience. Block 2: Under the hood... 114Nm of torque. Block 3: Stanley Anderson... feature-led differentiation. Block 4: While Hyundai South Africa... the launch approaches. Block 5: This strategic move... delivering improved products. Block 6: The market for entry-level... potential customers *Drafting final response:*

Hyundai South Africa is set to enhance the safety profile of its popular Grand i10 model with the introduction of a new Executive trim. This latest variant will incorporate significant safety upgrades, positioning it as a more secure option within the competitive entry-level segment. The most notable additions to the Executive derivative include side and curtain airbags, which will complement the existing driver and front passenger airbags. This comprehensive airbag system significantly boosts occupant protection in the event of a collision. Furthermore, the Executive trim will be equipped with an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP). ESP is a crucial safety technology that helps drivers maintain control of their vehicle during sudden maneuvers or in slippery conditions by automatically applying brakes to individual wheels and reducing engine power when necessary. These enhancements are not only about passive safety but also contribute to improved on-road stability, as stated by Hyundai Automotive South Africa. The Grand i10 Executive will be available with a choice of two familiar transmission options: a five-speed manual gearbox for those who prefer direct control, and a four-speed automatic transmission for added convenience.

Under the hood, the Grand i10 lineup continues to offer two naturally aspirated petrol engine choices. The first is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that delivers 49kW of power and 94Nm of torque, providing an efficient urban driving experience. For those seeking a bit more performance, there is the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine, which produces 61kW of power and 114Nm of torque.

Stanley Anderson, chief executive officer of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, emphasized the company's dedication to continuous improvement. He stated, 'We take a proactive and continuous approach to improving our vehicles. The introduction of the Executive derivative reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and overall product value in a highly competitive segment.' Anderson further elaborated on the strategic importance of this update, adding, 'Our latest update underscores our intent to maintain competitiveness in the entry-level market while reinforcing brand value through incremental innovation and feature-led differentiation.'

While Hyundai South Africa has revealed the safety upgrades and transmission options for the new Grand i10 Executive, specific details regarding local pricing and definitive market availability are yet to be announced. Interested buyers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as the launch approaches.

This strategic move by Hyundai aims to bolster its position in a segment where safety features are increasingly becoming a deciding factor for consumers. By integrating advanced safety technologies into a more accessible model, Hyundai is demonstrating its commitment to offering value-driven vehicles that do not compromise on passenger well-being. The inclusion of ESP and expanded airbag coverage sets a higher standard for safety within its class, potentially influencing competitors to follow suit. The Grand i10 has consistently been a strong performer for Hyundai, known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. The addition of the Executive trim with enhanced safety features is expected to appeal to a broader demographic, including families and new drivers who prioritize security. The brand's focus on incremental innovation, as highlighted by Mr. Anderson, suggests a long-term strategy of evolving its offerings to meet and exceed market expectations. This approach not only addresses immediate consumer needs but also builds brand loyalty by consistently delivering improved products.

The market for entry-level hatchbacks is fiercely contested, with manufacturers constantly striving to differentiate their offerings. Hyundai's decision to introduce these safety upgrades on the Grand i10 Executive is a clear indication of its understanding of consumer priorities. In many markets, advanced safety features are no longer considered premium additions but essential components of a modern vehicle. By making these features more accessible, Hyundai is democratizing safety and making it a standard expectation rather than an optional extra. This is a significant step towards making safer vehicles more attainable for a wider range of buyers. The timing of this announcement also suggests a response to evolving safety regulations and consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety. As safety becomes a more prominent selling point, Hyundai's proactive stance with the Grand i10 Executive is likely to resonate well with potential customers





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wait, check the very end of the source text: "...likely to resonate well with potential customers" - there is no period at the end of the source text. I must not add a period. Final check of the text chunks to ensure no words were missed or added. - Chunk 1: ends "added convenience." - Chunk 2: ends "114Nm of torque." - Chunk 3: ends "feature-led differentiation." - Chunk 4: ends "the launch approaches." - Chunk 5: ends "delivering improved products." - Chunk 6: ends "potential customers" (No period) All good. Proceeding to output.

Hyundai Grand I10 Executive Trim Safety Upgrades Electronic Stability Programme Airbags

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