Hyron Andrews funeral set for Paarl on 7 November, memorial on 6 November

The late Lions lock Hyron Andrews will be laid to rest in a private funeral in Paarl on Saturday, 7 November, following a public memorial on Friday and a Celebration of Life at Kings Park Stadium next Wednesday.

The late Lions lock Hyron Andrews will be laid to rest in his hometown of Paarl on Saturday, 7 November, his family has confirmed. A private funeral service will be held in Paarl on that day.

Memorial and Celebration of Life Details

The first memorial will take place on Friday, 6 November at the United Reformed Church Huguenot in Paarl at 6pm. A second public Celebration of Life will be hosted at Kings Park Stadium in Durban next Wednesday. The Andrews family has shared a message thanking everyone for their support. We would like to sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support and condolences following Hyron's passing, the family said.

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As a family, we are deeply grateful for every message, call and gesture of kindness as we navigate this difficult time. Your love and support have carried us, and it means more than words can express. The family also asked for respect, privacy and patience during this difficult time. Andrews passed away last month in France from an aortic dissection, ahead of the Lions' debut in the Champions Cup.

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He was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his hotel in La Rochelle. His death sent shockwaves through the South African and international rugby communities. Tributes poured in from teammates, coaches, clubs and supporters. In every Lions clash since his death, supporters at the European stadiums have applauded for a minute after five minutes of play to commemorate him.

Cause of Death Medical Confirmation

The cause of death was confirmed to be a tear in the aorta due to natural causes. The French authorities, who conducted the autopsy and in whose care Hyron's body currently remains, described the cause of death as a tear in the aorta due to natural causes, which led to a significant accumulation of blood within the sac surrounding the heart. The death was found to be caused by an aortic dissection.

This dissection most likely occurred on an aortic aneurysm. The medical examination and his body's return to South Africa are still in process. A timeline for the return of Hyron's body to South Africa has not yet been determined. Further information will be communicated when it becomes available and under the guidance of the family.

Hyron Andrews Rugby Career and Tributes

The former Sharks, Lions and Sale Sharks lock was 31 years old. The Sharks have paid a moving tribute to a beloved stalwart who gave a decade of service to the Durban club. Tributes have also come from England and Europe, where the rugby community united to honour him. The family's statement continued: The Andrews family asks for respect, privacy and patience during this difficult time as the repatriation process begins.

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A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held, but the funeral service itself is private. Some event details remain to be confirmed. The family expressed deep gratitude for every message, call and gesture of kindness. They said the love and support have carried them and mean more than words can express.

Rugby Community Mourning Tragedy

The rugby community has rallied around the grieving Lions and Andrews' family. Andrews died ahead of the Lions' Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle. He was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the team's hotel. The tragedy struck the Lions while they were on tour in France.

His passing occurred on the eve of the team's Champions Cup opener. The funeral will be held in Paarl on Saturday, 7 November. The first memorial is on Friday, 6 November at the United Reformed Church Huguenot in Paarl at 6pm. The second public Celebration of Life will be at Kings Park Stadium in Durban next Wednesday. Supporters have continued to honour his memory at Lions matches.