Hyprop invests R45m in solar expansion at The Glen and deepens Eastern European footprint

Hyprop spends forty five million rand to boost solar capacity at The Glen Shopping Centre, lifting total portfolio generation to over twenty one megawatts and cutting grid dependence, while also acquiring Eastern European assets worth about €122 million to broaden its growth markets.

Hyprop Investments has poured forty five million rand into the second phase of a solar photovoltaic expansion at The Glen Shopping Centre in Johannesburg. The move is part of the real estate investment trust's broader strategy to boost energy self sufficiency as electricity tariffs climb and to enhance the operational resilience of its retail assets.

The first phase, a one megawatt alternating current rooftop system, was finished in 2020 and now the newly commissioned phase two raises the total installed capacity at the centre to four thousand three hundred four kilowatt peak. The larger array, mounted on carport structures across the parking area, is projected to produce more than five gigawatt hours of electricity each year.

That output will cover over forty percent of the centre's power demand and is expected to generate annual savings exceeding twelve million rand. With the Glen project complete, Hyprop's solar footprint across its South African portfolio now stands at twenty one thousand nine hundred seventy five kilowatt peak, supplying roughly seventeen percent of the total energy consumed by its properties.

The group is also managing four additional solar installations within South Africa and two projects in Croatia, and it is currently evaluating the feasibility of battery energy storage systems to further reduce reliance on the municipal grid. Steven Riley, Hyprop's head of projects and sustainability, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering sustainable value across all its holdings, noting that renewable energy investments are central to its long term risk management and cost control agenda.

In parallel with its green energy push, Hyprop accelerated its offshore growth last month by acquiring an asset portfolio in Eastern Europe for approximately one hundred twenty two point two million euros, roughly two billion three hundred million rand. The acquisition expands the company's presence in higher growth markets across the region and the Western Cape.

Hyprop now owns four retail centres in Eastern Europe, all located in capital cities: The Mall in Sofia, Bulgaria; Skopje City Mall in Skopje, North Macedonia; and City Center One East and City Center One West in Zagreb, Croatia. These moves underscore Hyprop's dual focus on sustainability and geographic diversification as it seeks to create resilient, value generating assets for the future





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Renewable Energy Commercial Real Estate Solar Power Hyprop Investments Eastern Europe Expansion

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